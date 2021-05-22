newsbreak-logo
New videos show the 4-minute sequence in which Ronald Greene is tased and dragged from his car

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly released videos show the sequence of events that led to the death of Ronald Greene, a Black man, in Louisiana in 2019, offering a graphic account of an encounter with the state police that has drawn fresh attention this week. Louisiana State Police (LSP) released the footage — nine...

Related
Law EnforcementTODAY.com

Newly released video shows Ronald Greene struggling under police restraint

Newly released police video from May 2019 shows Louisiana man Ronald Greene struggling to stay alive as police restrained him. Warning: This video footage is very disturbing. The video shows the final moments of Greene’s life as he repeatedly tried to roll onto his side in what may have been an effort to breathe. The incident is now under federal investigation.
Law EnforcementPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Denied Having Damning Bodycam Video of Ronald Greene Arrest

The highest-ranking Louisiana State Police trooper involved in the arrest of Ronald Greene in 2019 denied having bodycam video of the deadly confrontation and falsely described the shackled man’s actions, a state investigation found. The six-page report, obtained by the Associated Press, says Greene was “suffering” and “gasping for air” while being restrained facedown after being Tasered, choked, and punched by police. While Lt. John Clary claimed that Greene was not cooperating, the report says that “the video evidence in this case does not show Greene screaming, resisting or trying to get away... The only screams revealed by the video were when Greene responded to force applied to him.” That video evidence includes Clary’s bodycam footage, which emerged last month, two years after he said there wasn’t any. Cops pounced on the unarmed Black man after a high-speed chase ended in a crash; he died on the way to the hospital, and an autopsy report says how he was restrained was a contributing factor.
Louisiana StateHammond Daily Star

AP: Top cop in Black man's deadly arrest withheld cam video

NEW ORLEANS — In perhaps the strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, the ranking Louisiana State Police officer at the scene falsely told internal investigators that the Black man was still a threat to flee after he was shackled, and he denied the existence of his own body camera video for nearly two years until it emerged just last month.
Minoritiesradiofacts.com

The Sad Story of Ronald Greene (video)

A Police Body Cam Video withheld from the Public for 2 years Reveals the Fatal Arrest of Ronald Greene, a Black Man, as He Pleaded for His Life. The State Troopers from New Orleans were captured on their body camera videos punching, stunning, and dragging a black man while he apologized for his actions of leading them on a high-speed chase. This was the footage of the last moments of the man being alive and was obtained by The Associated Press following the authorities holding on to it for two years.
Louisiana StatePosted by
AL.com

Video shows Ronald Greene apologizing as he is killed by Louisiana troopers: ‘I’m your brother! I’m scared!’

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP)AP.