China

The Latest Chinese Attraction: A Full-Sized Replica of the Titanic

By Tobias Carroll
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been almost 110 years since the sinking of the Titanic, and yet the story of the doomed vessel has continued to resonate with generation after generation. The story of the ship has inspired everything from award-winning films and plays to works of fiction and nonfiction. It’s become shorthand for a kind of fateful ambition, and a timeless account of human engineering colliding with the natural world.

Chinakion546.com

Titanic replica now under construction in China

For those who have always wondered what it would’ve been like to be a passenger on the Titanic, a theme park in China is set to offer the closest experience one can get. A massive replica of the sunken ocean liner is now under construction in Daying County in Sichuan province.
Boats & Watercraftsadafruit.com

A Life-Sized Recreation of the Titanic is Being Built

There are projects, and then there are projects. And while there are now cruise ships that dwarf the Titanic, that old ship still holds a great deal of nostalgia and lore. Now, a group in China is building a full-size recreation of the Titanic for fun! James Cameron will for sure be a visitor, if for no other reason than to point out all the anachronisms. Here’s more from Kotaku:
Books & Literatureoprahdaily.com

The Forgotten Chinese Passengers of the Titanic Inspired This New Novel

In the fall of 2017, an email appeared in my inbox. It was one of those forwarded group emails my Chinese Canadian mother-in-law enjoys sending me of interesting articles she’s come across, the kind I usually hold off on reading until...well, later. As a writer of historical fiction often centered around Asian Americans, I have become a repository of news clippings for family, friends, and complete strangers. But this one caught my eye. Fwd: NEW FILM REVEALS FATE OF CHINESE SURVIVORS OF TITANIC. I squinted hard, wondering how the words “Chinese” and “Titanic” might belong in the same sentence.
