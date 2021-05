AVON, Conn., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers know their employees need the protection voluntary benefits offer, and nothing highlights the importance of these products to everyone involved - employers, brokers and employees - than when a claim is paid. And since the average employee is younger and more tech-savvy than in years past, expectations for the claim process to be easy, technologically-driven and fast have increased. That makes it imperative for carriers to improve their overall claim processes and accuracy, communication methods and turnaround times if they want to remain competitive in the voluntary/worksite market.