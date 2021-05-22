Dan W. McDonald

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Alamance; Anson; Chatham; Cumberland; Davidson; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Orange; Person; Randolph; Richmond; Sampson; Scotland; Stanly; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilson DRY AND WINDY FRIDAY .Windy and dry conditions on Friday behind a moisture-starved cold front will make any fire difficult to control. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EARLY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday early evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 007 Person, Fire Weather Zone 008 Granville, Fire Weather Zone 009 Vance, Fire Weather Zone 010 Warren, Fire Weather Zone 011 Halifax, Fire Weather Zone 021 Forsyth, Fire Weather Zone 022 Guilford, Fire Weather Zone 023 Alamance, Fire Weather Zone 024 Orange, Fire Weather Zone 025 Durham, Fire Weather Zone 026 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 027 Nash, Fire Weather Zone 028 Edgecombe, Fire Weather Zone 038 Davidson, Fire Weather Zone 039 Randolph, Fire Weather Zone 040 Chatham, Fire Weather Zone 041 Wake, Fire Weather Zone 042 Johnston, Fire Weather Zone 043 Wilson, Fire Weather Zone 073 Stanly, Fire Weather Zone 074 Montgomery, Fire Weather Zone 075 Moore, Fire Weather Zone 076 Lee, Fire Weather Zone 077 Harnett, Fire Weather Zone 078 Wayne, Fire Weather Zone 083 Anson, Fire Weather Zone 084 Richmond, Fire Weather Zone 085 Scotland, Fire Weather Zone 086 Hoke, Fire Weather Zone 088 Cumberland and Fire Weather Zone 089 Sampson. * TIMING...Friday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control in these conditions.