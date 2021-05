This is a true story from Tillsonburg’s past about the death of a young 16-year-old man!. Edwin Trevail’s family came from a long line of Travails who were tenant farmers from Kestle, Cornwall, England, growing food for landlord/masters. Charles Avery Trevail was born in 1829 on the farm with 14 other siblings. The farm was a good size but not big enough for the eight boys that lived, so Charles and brother Philip decided to come to the Canada about 1850. Philip got land in Usbourne Township, Huron County.