Port Byron, NY

Riley: Old Port Byron Chronicles a helpful window to past

By Michael Riley Special to The Citizen
Citizen Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the weather warms, there is less time for in-depth research. However, diving into some casual research can be a nice way to forget about the stress of the day. Often I will go to the Lock 52 Historical Society digital resources page on the website and chose an old Port Byron Chronicle at random to see what was happening. One of the really fun columns to browse through was composed by Richard Truxton King, who went by the byline R.T.K. Richard was the son of Lasuvious and Carrie (Hetfield) King, and was the great-great-grandson of Philip King. Richard’s father owned The Port Byron Chronicle for a number of years and when he died in 1923, Richard and his sisters, Nellie and Lois, took over the paper for a few years.

