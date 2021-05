Last fall, we learned that Washington, DC police used a previously-undisclosed facial recognition system to identify a protester who allegedly punched a law enforcement officer during the June 2020 Lafayette Square riots. Privacy advocates will be happy to know that the system, which was used by 14 federal and local agencies, is being shut down soon. As reported by The Washington Post, the National Capital Region Facial Recognition Investigative Leads System (NCRFRILS) will no longer be used thanks to a new Virginia state law that goes into effect on July 1st.