HRMC CEO wishes long-time volunteer happy birthday as she turns 100

Join us at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, this Sunday as Interim Pastor John Chastain brings a message from Philippians 3:12-14, “Run Your Race, Set Your Goals”, at the 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. services, or during the 9 a.m. service (W@9) when Keith Neill’s message will be “Run Hard After God” based on the same Scripture. New members will be received during W@9. We are following the guidelines laid out by the state and local authorities for proper disinfecting and ask everyone to practice social distancing. Face masks are encouraged and provided if needed. The 10:30 a.m. service will also be live on KHUT 102.9 FM, and check the website, www.fpchutch.org, for the W@9 sermon. There will be two informational meetings about our new Life Groups: Wednesday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m., or Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Refresh Café at the church. The deacons will prepare and serve a meal at the Christian Soup Kitchen on Thursday.