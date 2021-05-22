newsbreak-logo
Hutchinson, KS

HRMC CEO wishes long-time volunteer happy birthday as she turns 100

Posted by 
Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From Ken Johnson, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. On Monday, Irene Martindell, a beloved and longtime member of the Hutchinson Regional family, marks her milestone 100th birthday. Barely 90,000 Americans, in a population of 328,000,000 can lay claim to being centenarians. Tom Knight, an aging expert, says people live to see...

hutchpost.com
