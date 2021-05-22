newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Biggest Shock From Warriors Loss Was Fans Leaving Early

Posted by 
Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 4 days ago

After losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in their first Play-In game, the Golden State Warriors returned home to the Bay Area to take on the Memphis Grizzlies to try and clinch the final playoff spot. Warriors fans, who've spent over a year cooped up inside, got a chance to see Steph Curry try and will his team into the playoffs. However, when things went south, fans started to leave a tad early. Listen to Jonas Knox explain why he can't believe that these fans would leave early, especially knowing how much those tickets must have cost!

foxsportsradio.iheart.com
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#The Memphis Grizzlies#Warriors Fans#Home#Tickets#Bay Area#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Daily Journal

Otters early start stumps Warriors

The Fergus Falls baseball team made it two wins in a row Tuesday usurping the visiting Brainerd Warriors 10-7 behind some strong at-bats. After allowing one run in the first inning the Otters wasted little time sparking their offense notching eight of their own. The Warriors would plate two more runners in the second and third (8-3) before Fergus Falls ended their scoring run in the third with Carter Thielke (1-for-4) belting a huge two RBI triple to add some insurance upping the tally 10-3. Brainerd continued to chip away at the Otters lead the remainder of the matchup scoring two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth but it would be too little too late as the final two innings would go scoreless for both teams earning Fergus Falls a 10-7 victory.
NBAMarin Independent Journal

The biggest questions ahead of Sunday’s showdown between the Warriors and Grizzlies

This is what the NBA was hoping for when it debuted the play-in tournament for this pandemic-condensed season. Sunday’s season finale between the Warriors and Grizzlies is a primetime event pitting generational star Stephen Curry against next-gen stunner Ja Morant in a winner-take-all duel for the No. 8 seed in the West playoffs.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is the biggest celebrity Bears fan?

It hasn’t always been easy to be a Bears fan. Since winning Super Bowl XX with one of the most dominant teams in NFL history, the team has gone through nearly three dozen starting quarterbacks in the search of another Lombardi Trophy. With Justin Fields in the fold, that day could come much sooner, and the team’s most famous fans will have a new reason to celebrate.
Horatio, ARclevelandcountyherald.com

Early Errors Haunt Lady Bears in Loss

HORATIO, Ark. – Horatio capitalized on three early errors as the Lady Lions scored all five of their runs over the first two frames and then held on for a 5-2 win over the Woodlawn Lady Bears in the first round of the Class 2A South Region Softball Tournament last Thursday at Horatio.
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Warriors end season with losses to Ripley

PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Warriors lost two low-scoring games to the Ripley Tigers in round two of the MHSAA 2-4A playoffs last week, 3-1 at Ripley on May 6, and 4-3 at home on May 7, thus ending their 2021 campaign. Game 1. After storms delayed the start of the game...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: One of the biggest secrets to the early success

If you were watching Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays’ latest sweep over Atlanta, then you likely saw one of the biggest secrets to this team’s success. It’s not a complicated concept, but it was on full display over the latest three game set in Atlanta that saw the Jays season record against the Braves go to 6-0, and their overall record jump to 20-16. Simply put, these guys are having fun playing the game of baseball, and the results speak for themselves.
NBAVacaville Reporter

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBABayInsider

Warriors’ Chase Center hosts its biggest pandemic crowd to date

The Warriors' regular season comes to an end this weekend. Friday night’s victorious home game against New Orleans saw the team's largest crowd since their pandemic return to the Chase Center with 4,100 fans in attendance. Many said they hope it's a precursor of growing momentum and more fans in seats for the post-season.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Rob Parker: LeBron James Calling Steph Curry the NBA's MVP is 'Ridiculous'

Chris Broussard: “LeBron says that Steph Curry is the MVP.”. Rob Parker: “Yeah, OKAY. Good thing he doesn’t have a vote and good thing the players don’t have a vote on it because this is typical LeBron. I don’t know whether he’s trying to flower him up so that if he loses to Steph Curry he has an excuse, or if he beats Steph Curry he can say ‘I beat the MVP!’ LeBron is the guy who finished a DISTANT second to Giannis a year ago, not even in the same ballpark, who thought HE was the MVP. He didn’t want to go to the All-Star Game, he didn’t like the play-in game, LeBron has been all over the map, and he’s been mostly OFF. This is about as ridiculous as it comes. I don’t have a ballot, but to say Steph Curry is the MVP is ridiculous… People can rip the media all they want but we don’t have a horse in the race. We’re going to give you a better shot and be more honest, NOT make it a popularity contest.” (Full Video Above)
Minnesota StateMarshall Independent

SMSU SOFTBALL: Mustang season ends with loss to Warriors

ROCHESTER – The Southwest Minnesota State University softball team had its season came to an end on Friday morning with a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Winona State in an elimination game at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament played at the RYFSA Complex. SMSU, the tournament’s No. 7 seed held...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

3 Teams to Downgrade in the NBA Postseason

RJ Bell gives you 3 teams to downgrade when handicapping the NBA postseason. Listen in as RJ breaks down the key factor that proves why these 3 teams coming off of very strong regular seasons cannot be seen with the same value now that they're facing the toughest competition they've seen yet.
NBANBC Bay Area

NBA Playoffs 2021: Guide for Warriors Fans With Bracket

NBA playoffs 2021: Guide for Warriors fans with bracket originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 2021 NBA playoffs will blend the old with the new. Playoff basketball will have a familiar feel with teams back inside home arenas instead of the Disney bubble. Some teams will even be ramping up to full capacity as the postseason goes on.
NBADeadspin

Warriors-Lakers shows just how much fans miss Warriors-Cavs

The NBA’s first-ever play-in tournament starts tomorrow — eight teams, six games, four playoff spots up for grabs. But if you turned on SportsCenter at any point in the last two days, you’d think only one game was happening tomorrow — Warriors at Lakers. That game has a lot of...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NBA Play-in Games Are Here to Stay

Dan Patrick is convinced the NBA needs a way to spice up the end of the regular season and this may be a permanent solution. Dan thinks load management has hurt the value of regular season games and this play-in tournament might just help by keeping more fan bases involved throughout. There is already a sponsor and there is no doubt everybody will make more money, so it looks like this tournament isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Warriors' Late Loss to Lakers Proved that Steph Curry is No MVP

Jason Smith: “This is what happens with Steph Curry at the end of games. It’s hard to go to him at the end of games because they take the three away. They took the three away from him threes times at the end and the Warriors weren’t able to get shots off…The Lakers closed up on him. That’s the thing about Steph Curry. At the end of games you can’t count on him to say ‘Steph go down and get a basket for us’. That’s the difference between Steph and LeBron. LeBron can find a way to get a bucket no matter where he’s at because he’s big and strong enough and he can get there. Steph is great from 30 and 35 feet because that’s where he’s gotta shoot from, and here you are at the end of the game where Steph can’t even get that because you can put two guys on him. Steph can’t get into the lane and get his own shot, he’s limited because of his size and his impact is limited because of it. They went out and got Kevin Durant because they needed somebody that could make shots at the end of games. As good as Steph Curry is, when it’s down to winning time in that final minute, he can’t always get that shot… That’s why the Steph Curry MVP talk hits a snag. He can’t get his own shot in the final minutes, and that’s a really big deal. When you’re the MVP, you should be able to get your own shot. If you told me that Steph Curry is the MVP I would show you the final 40 seconds of this game… He can’t get his own shot, he has to rely on misdirection and players running up and down the court in transition, and being able to free himself to get a shot.” (Full Audio Segment Above)
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

LeBron Hit a Big Shot…Period

Dan Patrick pushes back against the idea that LeBron’s game winner was a ‘desperation heave.’ If it had been Steph Curry or Damian Lillard making that shot, nobody would have batted an eyelash. This isn’t the first time LeBron has made a great shot from downtown and his detractors should learn to deal with it.