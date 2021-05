WICHITA – After two wins to close out the previous series, the Surge dropped the series opener Tuesday 7-2 against the Springfield Cardinals at Riverfront Stadium. Wichita starter Bryan Sammons struggled early in innings, allowing three leadoff homeruns out of four innings started. He would allow four runs in five hits, two walks, and three strikeouts in four innings of work. His three homeruns given up are the most by a Wind Surge pitcher this year. RHP Dakota Chalmers came in relief of Sammons, allowing two runs on two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts.