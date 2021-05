Agriculture application in geospatial imagery analytics market is projected to show a growth rate of over 25% in 2025 due to the increase in the adoption of drones and remote sensing technologies to improve farming methods. The geospatial imagery analytics techniques are helping in reducing the effects of poor farming techniques and natural disasters by analyzing geospatial data captured by drones. These techniques ensure the safety of crops and the judicious use of natural resources. The government authorities are focusing on improving the farming techniques with the use of geospatial imagery analytics. For instance, in March 2017, the Punjab state authorities started using services of the Punjab Remote Sensing Center (PRSC) to battle against crop residue burning. The PRSC uses remote sensing, GPS, and GIS to collect geospatial data to check stubble burning.