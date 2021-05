Sully, a 70 lb. 1-year-old Pit Bull Terrier Mix, is looking for someone to welcome him into their family. He is very sweet and gets along fine with other dogs at the shelter. His adoption fee this week is $77 and that includes alteration, inoculations, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Sully is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. The shelter can be reached at 937-521-2140, or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED.