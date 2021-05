An Iowa lawmaker that pushed for Student First Scholarships recently took to social media to restate that claim. District 24 Senator Jesse Green stated in a recently Facebook post, on his account, clarifying his stance on those scholarships that would allow parents to take public funding from a list of designated federally failing schools to an educational institution of their choice, by saying “I desire ESA’s or “vouchers” to be tied to poverty rate so that they are universal across the state and not just for Federally Failing Schools, but of course I’ll support whatever that will pass.”