newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Pakistan sitting on the brink of civil war, says expert

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], May 22 (ANI): There are actualities that could possibly lead Pakistan into a civil war. Previously, Pakistan has experienced the consequences of a civil war that resulted in the foundation of Bangladesh. Irfan Raja in an opinion piece in Asia Times has said that as long as the...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pervez Musharraf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Education In Pakistan#Civil War#International Terrorism#Islamic Violence#Bangladesh#Ani#Asia Times#Pakistani#World Bank#Amnesty International#Rangers#Civil Servants#Islamabad#Injustice#Corruption#Feudal Lords#Generals#Balochistan#Colonialism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Terrorism
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastThe Guardian

Are Israel and Palestine on the brink of another war?

Oliver Holmes, the Guardian’s Jerusalem correspondent, talks to Rachel Humphreys about the violence that has broken out between Israel and Palestine. In recent weeks there has been a sharp escalation in anger over Israel’s half-century occupation, its ever-deepening military grip over Palestinian life and a wave of evictions and demolitions. In Jerusalem, hundreds of Palestinians have been wounded in near-nightly protests that escalated over the weekend and spread to other areas of Israel and the occupied West Bank. Following weeks of intense violence in Jerusalem, Hamas, the Islamist group that holds power inside Gaza, fired a barrage of rockets towards Jerusalem on Monday evening. Since then, it has launched hundreds more at Israeli towns nearby, and Israel has conducted dozens of airstrikes, including hits on residential buildings. More than 80 people, including at least 17 children, have been killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry. In Israel, seven people, including two children, have been killed.
Middle EastWBUR

Mob Violence In Israel Stokes Fear Of 'Civil War'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned against "lynchings" by mobs of Jews and Israeli Arabs, as violence in the region continues to escalate. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Pakistan must end its proxy war in Afghanistan'

Ottawa [Canada], May 23 (ANI): Following the recent truce between Israel and Palestine, former Ambassador and Canadian Cabinet Minister Chris Alexander is asking the world to turn its eyes on Pakistan's proxy war in Afghanistan. Drawing parallels with the middle-east conflict that ended earlier this week, Alexander lamented on his...
Religionvoltairenet.org

Has the "civil war" in Israel really just begun?

May 7, 2021, the fourth Friday of Ramadan, was the traditional International Day of Jerusalem established by Imam Rouhollah Khomeini. His successor, the Leader Ali Khamenei, gave a speech to put Jerusalem (the third holiest place in Islam) back at the center of international relations, a central issue for the Islamic world, according to him [1].
Religionpersecution.org

Prime Minister Imran Khan Seeks to Islamize Pakistan’s Curriculum

(International Christian Concern) – Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team are preparing to implement a new national curriculum in Pakistan that will Islamize the education system through an emphasis on the Quran and Islamic teaching. The new curriculum will force students to read the entire Quran and memorize a number of prayers and hadith. Schools must also employ a pair of Hafiz, or individuals who have memorized the Quran.
ChinaBirmingham Star

Myanmar: 818 people killed as military crackdown continues

Yangon [Myanmar], May 24 (ANI): As the military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar continues, as many as 818 people have been killed so far, including three people on Sunday, according to the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP). The AAPP reported that two youths were shot dead by junta...
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

UN envoy warns of possible civil war in Myanmar, seeks talks

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Monday of possible civil war in the country, saying people are arming themselves against the military junta and protesters have started shifting from defensive to offensive actions, using homemade weapons and training from some ethnic armed groups. Chrisrine...
Worldmanisteenews.com

Pakistani journalist says he was attacked in his apartment

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A journalist who is critical of Pakistan's powerful military and intelligence agencies was severely beaten by three unidentified men in an attack at his apartment in Islamabad, the journalist and colleagues said Wednesday. Asad Ali Toor, who works for the Aaj News Pakistani TV channel, told police...
PoliticsTelegraph

Myanmar's forgotten coup morphing into civil war

At first, the hotch-potch militia of Myanmar's forgotten youth scored unlikely success against Myanmar's powerful military junta, raiding convoys and killing several soldiers with rifles and homemade grenades. But the self-declared Chinland Defence Force, one of a handful new guerilla forces to rise from the ashes of this year's coup,...
Middle EastPosted by
TheWeek

Arab politician warns Israel is 'on the brink of a civil war'

With violent clashes between Jews and Arabs taking place in cities across Israel, there are fears that if the fighting continues to escalate, war is inevitable. "We're on the brink of a civil war," Esawi Frej, an Arab member of parliament with the Meretz party, tweeted. "Hamas missiles are the least of our problems for a country in which Jewish and Arab rioters take to the street to lynch civilians."
Worlddallassun.com

JI chief criticises Imran Khan govt on US claims

Lahore [Pakistan], May 25 (ANI): Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul Haq has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to clarify the statement of the US administration claiming that Washington will use its military bases and airspace. Addressing a meeting of JI Punjab office bearers at Mansoora on Monday, Siraj-ul Haq expressed...
WorldPosted by
Forbes

European Parliament Condemns Pakistan’s Blasphemy Laws

On April 28, 2021, the European Parliament adopted a joint motion for a resolution on the blasphemy laws in Pakistan calling for more comprehensive approaches to address the abuses of blasphemy laws in Pakistan. The motion refers to two specific cases, those of Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel. They are...
AsiaMother Jones

An Assassination in Myanmar…and Preparing for a Civil War

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. There is anguish in the voice of Thurain, who a few months ago was a young entrepreneur in Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar. Now he’s part of an underground resistance group opposing the brutal Burmese military that overthrew the nation’s democratically elected government in February. And he’s talking about an assassination his secret cadre executed.
Indialowyinstitute.org

Pakistani Taliban turn on China

A deadly bomb blast rocked the Serena Hotel last month in Pakistan’s south-western city of Quetta, leaving five dead and 12 critically injured. The bomb exploded just as a VIP guest and his entourage were barely five minutes away from the site. He was Nong Rong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, returning to the hotel after a dinner with local officials. Local media was quick to conclude that Beijing’s top diplomat in Pakistan had narrowly escaped an attack on his life.
Middle Eastifj.org

Palestine: Israeli military steps up targeting of media offices in Gaza

According to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS), the media tower hosts the offices of several international and regional media, including: Russia Today, Russia Today English, ZDF- Germany, Dubai TV, Aljazeera English, Press TV, Al Hayat Aljadeedah Newspaper, Al Aqsa TV, Al Aqsa Radio, Al Quds Today TV, Dubai Channel 12, Al Aqsa Visual, Tayf media company, Huna Al Quds Media company and the Palestine Company for Media Production.
Middle EastMetro International

Israeli president warns of civil war as Jews, Arabs clash over Gaza

LOD, Israel (Reuters) – Israel’s president warned of a civil war between the country’s Arabs and Jews on Wednesday as fury and fear over shelling exchanges with Palestinian militants in Gaza ignited violence in Israel’s streets. Appeals by religious and political leaders for calm, and police reinforcements and mass-arrests, appeared...
Middle Eastklif.com

KLIF Morning News: Israel Vs. Hamas Militants: Is this a Civil War?

Fighting is intensifying in the Gaza strip between Israel and Hamas militants. Some say even children are being killed and the death toll continues to rise. New information today that Egyptian Delegation is in Tel Aviv in an effort to negotiate a cease-fire in hopes of de-escalating conflict in that region.
MilitaryMinneapolis Star Tribune

AP Investigation: Myanmar's junta using bodies to terrorize

Two black pickups speed down an empty city street in Myanmar before coming to a sudden stop. Security forces standing in the back of the trucks begin firing at an oncoming motorbike carrying three young men. The bike swerves, crashing into a gate. More shots are fired as two of...