PM afraid of 'Indian variant' of coronavirus: Kamal Nath

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Days after the BJP alleged "Congress toolkit" referred to the new mutant of coronavirus as "Indian variant", former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is afraid of "Indian variant" of COVID-19.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
