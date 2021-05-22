Oklahoma State downs New Orleans, 15-1
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Cowboys jumped out to an early lead on their way to a 15-1 win over the New Orleans Privateers on Friday evening at O’Brate Stadium. Tyler LeBlanc worked quickly through the first inning with just 10 pitches needed to retire the side. In the second though, Oklahoma State scored six runs on five hits while sending 11 men to the plate. The scoring push included two-run hits from Brock Mathis and Christian Encarnacion-Stroud.crescentcitysports.com