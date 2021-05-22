Oklahoma State downs New Orleans, 15-1

The upcoming football season for the Oklahoma Sooners will be yet another challenge to get into the College Football Playoffs. It has been discussed ad nauseam about the expectations for the team are for 2021. The team has seen plenty of pre-season hype as the second-best team in the country behind the defending national champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners also have the favorite for the Heisman Memorial Trophy to lead them this season with Spencer Rattler. As well as adding two of the top transfers on that side of the ball with offensive tackle Wanya Morris and running back Eric Gray.