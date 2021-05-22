newsbreak-logo
Texas passed one of the nation's strictest abortion bans. How have other state bans fared?

By Madlin Mekelburg, Austin American-Statesman
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Texas will be among the states with the most restrictive abortion laws in the country when a new ban on the procedure goes into effect Sept. 1. The ban, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday, outlaws abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is typically before most women are aware they are pregnant. The new law also allows virtually any private citizen to sue abortion providers and others who "aid and abet" an abortion in violation of the ban.

