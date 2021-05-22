newsbreak-logo
EDITORIAL: Building up state reserve funds makes sense

By Enid News, Eagle Editorial Board
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 4 days ago

Part of the state budget plan approved for the next fiscal year includes a large boost to Oklahoma’s two main savings accounts.

The Rainy Day Fund and the Revenue Stabilization Fund will receive about $800 million from the state’s $8.3 billion budget

Funding the savings accounts has been somewhat controversial. Some would rather the money be allocated to take care of current needs in the state.

Crafting a state budget is never going to be a perfect process. There is no way to satisfy everyone. There always will be needs that could receive more funding, but building up a reserve fund is a good thing to do.

It wasn’t that long ago that the state had more than $1 billion in the two savings accounts. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and threw Oklahoma’s revenue picture into turmoil.

State lawmakers, because they had access to the money that had been set aside, were able to tap into the funds to avoid larger cuts to state agency funding. In doing so, the balance in the savings accounts dropped to about $230 million.

That wasn’t the first time the reserve funds have been used to salvage the state budget. We’ve seen it happen throughout the years, when state revenues decline for whatever reason, lawmakers have been able to go to the reserve funds to help shore up the budget.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has a goal of building reserves to $2 billion by the end of his term. He said that would protect the state from jarring budget cuts from any unforeseen problems.

We agree. It makes sense and is fiscally responsible to have reserve funds that can be utilized when needed.

