Pryor On Steelers’ Phase Two Work: ‘Players Worked With Coaching Staff’ To Shift Focus On Learning Instead Of Conditioning

By Steelers Depot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past week marked the beginning of Phase Two of the offseason program, a one-week, short-lived phase this year that kicks the on-field instructional aspect of the calendar into gear. At least, that’s how it operates in theory, but many teams reached compromises with their players in order to get them into the building amidst a dispute between the league and the players’ union over the offseason program.

