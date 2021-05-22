Appinventiv unlocks the hidden IT potential

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/PNN): A Google certified digital transformation agency, Appinventiv receives the award for "App Development Company of the Year" by Entrepreneur India, as they record a turnover of over $14 million in FY 21. With a mission to make businesses around the world go digital by...

Knoxville, TNutk.edu

Unlocking Blockchain ROI: Study Examines Opportunities, Limits

Blockchain has been one of the most hyped technologies of the past decade, predicted to lead a revolutionary change in the way businesses operate. Gartner estimates that it will generate $3.1 trillion in new business value by 2030, addressing the problems and opportunities of end-to-end information sharing. A new study from the Global Supply Chain Institute (GSCI) helps companies determine whether blockchain is right for them.
Technologyenterprisetalk.com

Looking Ahead 2021: Unlocking the Best of Cloud

“In 2021 and beyond, we expect enterprises to continue investing in cloud services. It will however be in a more planned manner than firefighting,” says Puneet Gupta, Managing Director of NetApp India, an exclusive interview with EnterpriseTalk. ET Bureau: How is the cloud demand right now, especially in this post-pandemic...
Electronicsmarketscale.com

Is Autonomy the Key to Unlocking the Potential of Drones?

Both pilots and companies are navigating a thin line between security and innovation. Host Grant Guillot talks with leaders, influencers, and experts across the drone industry to guide us through the complex web of technology and policy in the United States. What’s one of the biggest hurdles to scaling drones...
San Francisco, CANEWSBTC

Spring and Bondly NFT Partnership Unlocks Digital Potential for Creator Economy

12th May, 2021, San Francisco, California — Spring (formerly Teespring) and Bondly, premiere NFT solutions provider that empowers the next generation of NFT creators, announced today their new partnership to enable Spring’s platform for creators to sell both digital and physical product creation, unlocking a new wave of digital potential for the creator economy. Content creators will use Bondly technology on the Spring platform to create, mint and market NFTs.
EconomyInvestorPlace

Regulatory Issues Aside, Don’t Ignore Alibaba’s Hidden Potential

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has had a rough month. The company recently announced that its “loss from operations was 7.66 billion yuan” as a result of its recent fine. Because of negative earnings, BABA stock broke through the important support level of $220. Now BABA stock has lost almost a third of its value from its November highs.
Internetaustinnews.net

MobiCard Unlocks Business Networking Potential With New Social Media Features

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Brands rely on social media now more than ever to extend their media and marketing reach, but growing a following on multiple platforms can be a full-time job in itself. MobiCard's digital business card platform now allows users to easily attach their social media accounts to their digital business card, allowing them to share multiple social media accounts seamlessly.
Marketsdefensenews.com

A hidden potential risk for DoD employees when companies share data

Airbnb’s recent IPO was a staggering success. Within hours of the IPO, Airbnb’s valuation amazingly exceeded Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott Hotels valuation combined. But Department of Defense employees who book with Airbnb, and perhaps investors as well, should be aware of a lurking danger when Airbnb or any U.S. company agrees to share its data with Chinese subsidiaries. American companies that share their data with Chinese subsidiaries or “partner” businesses risk having that data used to steal the U.S. company’s intellectual property and customer base. Additionally, DoD employees who are customers to such enterprises risk having their personal data shared, stored and exploited by the Communist Party.
EconomyAccountancy Age

Kalifa and Crosswell: Unlocking capital crucial for fintech growth

The UK Government must work to raise and unlock domestic capital in order to fuel fintech growth and make the sector “come to life”, according to Ron Kalifa and Charlotte Crosswell, co-authors of the Kalifa Review. Speaking during a live interview, Kalifa stressed that growth will be a key driver...
Sciencecaelusgreenroom.com

Unlocking the Covid Code

Scientists can now sequence an entire genome overnight. One day at the New York Genome Center, a researcher named Neville Sanjana told me that he thinks of genetic sequencers not as a typical invention but as a kind of “platform technology.” The phrase resonates among those who study innovation. Such technological leaps are rare. They represent breakthroughs that give rise to “platforms” — cellphones, say, or web browsers — that in time revolutionize markets and society.
JobsThrive Global

How to Unlock Opportunities for Achieving Your Goals

“Opportunities are like buses, there’s always another one coming,” Richard Branson famously said. I remember thinking to myself, “Wow, that’s really accurate,” as soon as I heard it. And such insight isn’t limited to business prospects. It is applicable to all possibilities. Whether you want to advance in your job,...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Incentives Unlock The Value Of RTP Data For Corporates

When FIS announced the debut of its RealNet offering, it was the latest signal from the payments industry that real-time account-to-account (A2A) payments are positioned for faster growth among businesses. RealNet takes a “network of networks” approach to enabling businesses to move money more efficiently, automatically identifying the fastest and...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Web Content Management Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Dell EMC, Open Text, Hewlett Packard

The latest update of Global Web Content Management Software Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Web Content Management Software, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 122 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Dell EMC, Episerver Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Rackspace US Inc, Hewlett Packard, Inc & IBM Corporation.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

How to unlock the potential of mission-based ecosystems

In our first blog we outlined the principles of 'mission-based ecosystems' and discussed how purpose-drive collaborations can address complex challenges. In part two we examine how ambitious leaders have begun implementing this ecosystem approach, with case studies on green mobility and financial crime. These successful examples of ecosystems can help...
Businessaithority.com

Enterprise-Class Automation Innovations Revealed at Nintex ProcessFest 2021

Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, recently shared the company’s innovation roadmap and latest enhancements to its next generation Nintex Workflow Cloud during its largest virtual event of the year, Nintex ProcessFest 2021 on May 20 which is now available on-demand. “Innovation is a significant part of...
Small BusinessPosted by
@growwithco

Automation Is the Future of Sales

Sales automation tools can help businesses of any size digitize their operations and streamline their sales process in the post-pandemic world. The pandemic has fundamentally changed how companies interact with customers, and meeting their expectations is more important than ever. In fact, according to research by SMB Group, SMBs (with 1-249 employees) ranked "keeping up with changing customer expectations'' as the top driver to invest in digital solutions.
BusinessAdvanced Television

Monterosa launches Interaction Cloud

Technology company Monterosa has announced the launch of Monterosa / Interaction Cloud, a real-time engagement SaaS platform that its says helps make audiences more valuable through loyalty, first-party data and commerce. Positioned as a faster, more versatile alternative to in-house or outsourced product builds, the platform’s unique set of Experiences...
Technologyaithority.com

3 Reasons Intelligent Automation is the Future of the Enterprise

With intelligent automation integrating with AI ML, you can take on more complex tasks. Embarking on an automation journey is not a new concept. For more than a decade now, automation has proven to advance business outcomes and processes, and companies have more than caught on. According to McKinsey, 66% of businesses in 2020 were piloting solutions to automate at least one business process, up from 57% two years earlier. What began as a set of standardized rules to automate certain processes has grown as businesses have also matured.
Computerscryptonews.com

Blockchain, The Perfect Tech For Gamification?

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. The inclusion of gamification in software applications is growing rapidly around the world. By creating a game around accomplishing goals, and giving gamified rewards for milestones reached during the process of accomplishing that goal, individuals and organizations are experiencing more motivation, higher engagement, increased productivity, and greater happiness.
Cell Phonesmultibriefs.com

How to build an app your clients will love

Many consumers are glued to their mobile gadgets, so creating an application is a smart business step. With over 3 million mobile apps available, you have to ensure that yours stands apart from the competition if you want to make good profits. Therefore, finding the right way to create an app that sells requires a strategy.