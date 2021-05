We continue our streak of local high school student-athletes making their dreams of playing the sport they love in college out in Chenango Forks today. Chenango Forks senior Jack Humphrey signed his National Letter of Intent to swim for the College of Saint Rose. Humphrey has been an integral part of the Blue Devils swim program serving as a captain for his senior season. He ranked 16th in New York State for the 100-meter butterfly. This year at sectionals he finished 4th in the 50 free, 3rd in the 100 free, and was on relay teams that got 2nd in the 200 free and 1st in the 400 free. With Humphrey’s help the Blue Devils won sectionals.