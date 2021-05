Modern workplaces consist of employees hailing from various cultures, races, religions, backgrounds and having different sexual orientations. In this age of rampant political correctness, it is important for all employees working in an organization to understand the individual experiences and viewpoints of their colleagues so that they do not exhibit unconscious bias or say something insensitive which might hurt the sentiments of another colleague. An employee who feels slighted, disrespected, misunderstood, or discriminated against might suffer mentally, which might affect their productivity, even leading to them quitting their job or even filing a lawsuit against their organization. To avoid all of that, it is better for organizations to have an anti-discrimination and diversity training program.