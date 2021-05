There is no bigger domestic stage than the Champions League final, the competition’s draw enough to lure players from around the world to Europe in hopes of standing on a pitch before kick-off listening to, “The champioooons” blaring over the tanoy. Although the stakes are not quite as high in the women’s game, the UEFA Women’s Champions League final still represents one of the biggest matches in the entire women’s football calendar. However, due to Olympique Lyonnais’ crushing long-term dominance, every other team on the continent had been relegated to runner-up, at best.