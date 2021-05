PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two bodies found less than a mile apart in Papago Park Sunday morning are not connected. Police say they were first called around 8 a.m. to an area near Galvin Parkway and McDowell Road. When they arrived, they met up with the caller who directed them to a possible dead person. Officers searched the area and found a body on one of the trails. Detectives say the victim had suffered blunt force trauma, and the case is being investigated as a homicide. The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.