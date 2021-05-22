Sentinel Player of the Week, May 8-14: Junior Madison Swett, Monadnock softball

2022 LHP Devon Daniel of Kerman HS is a pitcher we first saw prior to his freshman year at tournament in Stockton and then again at an ID event held at Fresno City College in January of 2019. He's always impressed us with his feel and pitchability, as well as his competitive drive on the mound. His high school career has thus far been nothing short of outstanding and his perfomances last week have earned him this honor. On Thursday 5/4 he came in to close the game against rival Chowchilla, striking out three to earn the save. Then on Saturday 5/8 he made the start against a solid Dos Palos team, throwing a complete game and striking out 13. In the 8 innings he threw last week he gave up two walks and struck out 16 hitters. On the year he has thrown 35.1 innings, struck out 65 batters vs only 5 walks. His ERA is 0.59, giving up 3 earned runs all season.