Sentinel Player of the Week, May 8-14: Junior Madison Swett, Monadnock softball

By Sentinel Staff
Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonadnock junior Madison Swett of the softball team was voted as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 8-14. Swett received 46.6 percent of the vote. In a 12-0, 5-inning rout over Hinsdale on May 13, Swett, one of three team captains this season, went 3-3 and drove in seven runs, including a grand slam in the second inning, to double the Huskies’ lead and break the game open. She also scored twice in the game.

