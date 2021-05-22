Sentinel Player of the Week, May 8-14: Junior Madison Swett, Monadnock softball
Monadnock junior Madison Swett of the softball team was voted as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 8-14. Swett received 46.6 percent of the vote. In a 12-0, 5-inning rout over Hinsdale on May 13, Swett, one of three team captains this season, went 3-3 and drove in seven runs, including a grand slam in the second inning, to double the Huskies’ lead and break the game open. She also scored twice in the game.www.sentinelsource.com