Viewpoint: Harassment and intimidation don’t belong in our community

By Sharon Lau, Darryl Heller
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most fundamental rights that we have in a free society is the right to full autonomy over our own body. Exercising this right means that everyone must be able to make their own medical decisions. While we may disagree on some fundamental issues, the fact is that nearly one in four women will have an abortion in her lifetime. So when someone has made the decision to terminate a pregnancy, they deserve access to the health services they need with dignity and respect, and in a safe, peaceful environment free from harassment and intimidation.

