On Friday May 7, KSC held a BFA Graphic Design Showcase which went “better than I could’ve asked for,” according to KSC junior and graphic design major Melissa Brochu. Each student presented different items they thought best represented the work they have put into their portfolios.. Brochu found herself “really proud of the exhibition.” Brochu created, “A screw post book by hand” as well as “a portfolio of images and the process of my designs. I created a personal identity with a logo, business card, resume etc. I made stickers, buttons, and even had branded candy. My themes were bright colors and dots, and they were all over my table.”