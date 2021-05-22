NH COVID cases fall by 20% as vaccination numbers climb

I am an exercise science student, co-president and co-founder of the Health Professions Club at Keene State College. I am an EMT for DiLuzio Ambulance and Harrisville Fire Department. DiLuzio Ambulance services 15 towns in Cheshire County and has primary 911 contracts in six towns. Within the short period of time, I have worked with many amazing providers and we have seen an extensive and growing amount of psychiatric patients in crisis. The main concern that I have, as well as other EMS providers, is that the psychiatric facilities are scarce in Cheshire County. There are simply not enough providers able to treat the amount of psychiatric patients and those in crisis are not receiving the appropriate level of care they need when they need it most. Rather, EMS providers like myself must transport patients from Cheshire Medical Center to Hampstead Hospital, approximately one hour and 45 minutes away.