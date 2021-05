Sponsored Content provided by Drew Smith - Director of Communications, Copiers Plus. Have you ever been in the midst of a task and thought to yourself, “there has to be a simpler way to do this?” We live in an advanced technological world and innovation occurs faster than ever before. Though, there are some areas where we don’t allow new technology to drive our processes. One of those areas for many is in how documents are handled within their organizations. Below we will look at a few of the manual and outdated ways that could use a new age upfit.