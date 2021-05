The New Leaf Gallery, which opened last year in downtown Keene, is relocating to 11 Roxbury St. in a move that gallery director Taryn Fisher says will improve its visibility. Fisher and Lyme artist Matt Brown opened the gallery in a small, second-story room at 31 Central Square last November, intending to run the business — which sells original prints, many of them by local artists — mainly online. The idea was to pay as little as possible in upkeep costs while still retaining a presence in Keene, Fisher told The Sentinel previously.