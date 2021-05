Whiskey might usually be the go-to tipple for many spirits fans, but gin also deserves careful consideration. This is especially true when thinking about cocktails, since this historic spirit plays a starring role in so many from the Martini to the Gin and Tonic to the Negroni and well beyond into the world of modern mixology. London dry is probably the best known style of gin, given that some of the biggest brands fall into this category—Beefeater, Tanqueray, Bombay Sapphire, and Gordon’s, to name a few. This classification doesn’t mean the gin has to be made in London, however, just that nothing can be added after distillation (except for water and a small amount of sugar), among a few other technical points.