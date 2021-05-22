newsbreak-logo
Henry Cavill in talks for Lionsgate’s Highlander reboot

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadline is reporting that Justice League and The Witcher star Henry Cavill is in talks for a lead role in Lionsgate’s long-gestating reboot of the Highlander franchise. The film is being directed by John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski, who signed on to the project back in 2016. Specific plot details are being kept under wraps, and it is unclear at this point whether Cavill is being eyed for the main protagonist role or that of another character.

