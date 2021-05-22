newsbreak-logo
I finally made it home to Australia. Thousands of others remain blocked by pandemic travel rules.

By Robyn Dixon
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOWARD SPRINGS, Australia — In Australia's northern quarantine camp, a disused construction workers' hostel outside Darwin, the rooms are basic and the food is, well, institutional. But the fresh air, eucalyptus trees, blue skies and wind on your skin are sources of joy. Native green parrots chirrup as they swoop...

www.washingtonpost.com
Animalsodditycentral.com

Thousands of Cockatoos Take Over Australian Town

The New South Wales resort town of Nowra was recently invades by thousands of corellas, a subgenus of white cockatoo, which made it look like the set of an Alfred Hitchcock movie. Photos and videos of white birds gathered on the streets of Nowra have been doing the rounds online...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Fears Australia faces a new Covid threat when flights from India resume because fake tests allowing positive cases to avoid detection cost just $35

Covid could easily leak into Australia when flights from India resume because fake or inaccurate test results are so easy to obtain, ex-pat Aussies fear. Scott Morrison announced 'facilitated commercial flights' from Covid-ravaged India would resume in a week, with 1,000 vulnerable Australians at the front of the queue. The...
Worldjurist.org

Australia ban on India travel upheld by court

Australia’s Federal Court rejected the first part of a challenge to the Australian government’s India travel ban on Monday. The ban on travel to and from India was introduced last week by Health Minister Greg Hunt in response to the developing COVID-19 crisis in the country. Any individual found guilty under the determination faces up to five years in jail, a $66,600 fine, or both.
Public HealthFlorida Star

No Masks, Crowd Limits As Western Australia Eases Rules

BURSWOOD, Australia — Western Australia will welcome back capacity crowds and no longer require the wearing of face masks under a further easing of coronavirus restrictions. From 12:01 am on May 15, Perth and the neighboring Peel region will return to the conditions that existed prior to the Anzac Day weekend lockdown. Face masks will only be required at the airport, on public […]
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Italy reveals plans to lift quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from Britain as early as mid-May - though holidaymakers will still have to isolate when they return to the UK

Britons could head to Italy without having to quarantine on arrival as soon as mid-May - but will still be forced to self-isolate for 10 days on their return. Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said he is planning on lifting quarantine restrictions for travellers from Britain, Israel and European countries in a bid to revive its flagging tourism industry.
Australiainternationalinvestment.net

Australia switches tax residency rules to 'simple test'

Australia is to replace its tax residency rules for individuals with a primary so-called ‘bright line' test, Australia's federal treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, announced in the country's Federal Budget 2021-22. The new individual tax residency rules are intended to apply from 1 July following Royal Assent. Under this new test, a...
Worldzenger.news

Indian Traveler Tests Positive After Landing In Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — Just one traveler who returned to Australia on board a repatriation flight from India has tested positive for coronavirus. The person has been placed in isolation at the Howard Springs quarantine site on the outskirts of Darwin. Northern Territory acting chief health office Charles Pain warned other...
TravelTennessee Tribune

Vaccine Supply Boosted In Australia As Travel Ban Lifts

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia is moving to shore up supplies of Covid-19 vaccines and boosters with the federal government backing a second manufacturing plant. The decision comes as flights from India resume on May 15, following a pause to allow the Howard Springs quarantine facility to catch its breath. The...
Travelgodsavethepoints.com

Australia Pursuing International ‘Travel Bubbles’ For Vaccinated Countries

In much of the world where vaccination is proving effective, the question isn’t about whether to reopen international travel, but how quickly it can be done. In the USA, UK, Israel, UAE and other countries which have lead the charge in vaccine drives, key metrics including hospitalizations and deaths falling off the map and many millions of jobs and livelihoods are at stake.
TravelThrive Global

Pandemic Travel

I am an avid traveler. I look forward to my next adventure. Each year I pick a new destination and start planning away. But at the beginning of 2020, even before the coronavirus derailed the world, I herniated a disc in my lower back and I was laid up for months. I had to cancel my upcoming trip to Japan. A trip I had been saving for and planning for years. Then Covid 19 shut us down. I, like many was forced to isolate, work from home, and reassess the future. I admit I was afraid to get on a plane and even visit family in another state. I had been in intensive rehab for my back and had just started to walk again without too much pain. I didn’t want to take any risk of catching the coronavirus, on top of battling a health issue. So I watched as many people did fly and I listened to their stories of the pains of going through airports, sitting next to strangers, flinching at every cough and sneeze and praying they didn’t catch the deadly virus. I waited and waited and dreamed about where I would go once I was fully vaccinated. That day finally came on my April birthday this year. After receiving two shots of the Moderna vaccine, I became motivated to get going and face my fears. While my choices were limited, I knew I wanted a beautiful escape from covering the news 24/7, from the frigid cold weather of Chicago, the divisive environment in the U-S and what I refer to as living in the concrete jungle. But even though I was vaccinated I had my trepidations. I could have gone the easier route and flown domestically but the tropics were calling my name. So I chose Turks Caicos in the Caribbean.
Video GamesNME

‘Disco Elysium: The Final Cut’ is no longer banned in Australia

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has finally had its ban in Australia lifted. Two months after the Australian Classification Board refused to classify the game due to its themes of drug misuse, violence, crime and more, the game has received a new R 18+ rating. This means that only adults above the age of 18 can purchase and play the game.
Lifestylekentlive.news

Travel and holiday rules explained after Ministers urge Brits to holiday at home

Confusion abounds after a health minister appeared to contradict official advice over travel following the relaxing of restrictions by saying all international trips were “dangerous”. People in England, Scotland and Wales are able to travel overseas on holiday to a limited number of destinations after restrictions were eased. However, the...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Is this the best warehouse conversion in Australia? Inside the spectacular home of The Block producer - complete with a dream entertaining terrace and beautiful sunlit living spaces

Nestled down a quiet laneway lies a stunning award-winning warehouse conversion that combines 'contemporary luxury with a chic industrial aesthetic'. The four-bedroom house in Annandale in Sydney's inner west has been dubbed one of the 'finest residential warehouses' in the country for its unique design and architecture. The home once...
WorldBBC

Eurovision: Ireland and Australia eliminated in first semi-final

Ireland and Australia were among six nations to be knocked out of Eurovision in the song contest's first semi-final in Rotterdam on Tuesday. Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania and Slovenia were also eliminated. Australia's early exit marks the first time the country has failed to make the final since it began...
AnimalsAZFamily

WATCH: Thousands of field mice swarm towns in parts of Australia

(Meredith/CNN) -- There's having a rodent problem, then there's this. Swarms of field mice are invading towns in the Australian state of New South Wales. Farms there are overflowing with crops after the end of a long draught and these vermin just can't resist. "We had a really good year...