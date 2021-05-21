The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner
“I lifted the blush-colored paper, illuminated by the dying flame of a single rush wick candle. I ran my fingers over the ink of her words, imagining what despair brought the woman to seek out someone like me. Not just an apothecary, but a murderer. A master of disguise.” Sarah Penner delivers a story packed with secrets, pursuits of vengeance, and hope. The Lost Apothecary is an engrossing and fascinating historical fiction with dual character timelines. Nessa is an 18th century apothecary who sells painstakingly disguised poisons to women looking for freedom from the men who have wronged them. Her story intertwines with Caroline, an aspiring historian in modern day London who finds herself navigating relationship troubles and self-discovery on a solo anniversary trip.larl.org