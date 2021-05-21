The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner

Nothing raises your average author’s blood pressure like the question of likable characters. Since Amazon democratised the art of the book review, any number of one-star write-ups have turned on Patrick Bateman, Jude St Francis or Eva Khatchadourian, pointing out that these just aren’t people your reviewer would want to spend an evening with, as if the qualities we demand of the protagonists of our fiction are the same things we’d ask for from a dinner date. It has always struck me that in dismissing these complaints, authors are missing something, though. Likability seems to me to be about something other than a kind of basic misunderstanding of the point of novels. When a reader says they don’t “relate” to a character, it feels like this is more about credibility of motive: for “likability”, read “believability”. We will go a long way with a character if we feel that their actions chime with what we know of our fellow humans, if the character is sufficiently “got in”, as Ford Madox Ford put it.