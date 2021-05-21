newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner

larl.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I lifted the blush-colored paper, illuminated by the dying flame of a single rush wick candle. I ran my fingers over the ink of her words, imagining what despair brought the woman to seek out someone like me. Not just an apothecary, but a murderer. A master of disguise.” Sarah Penner delivers a story packed with secrets, pursuits of vengeance, and hope. The Lost Apothecary is an engrossing and fascinating historical fiction with dual character timelines. Nessa is an 18th century apothecary who sells painstakingly disguised poisons to women looking for freedom from the men who have wronged them. Her story intertwines with Caroline, an aspiring historian in modern day London who finds herself navigating relationship troubles and self-discovery on a solo anniversary trip.

larl.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost Apothecary#Modern Day London#Secrets#Master#18th Century#Poisons#Men#Vengeance#Self Discovery#Relationship Troubles#Rush#Pursuits#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturepw.org

Sarah Lyn Rogers of Soft Skull Press Recommends...

Some writers, especially when we’re just starting to find our voices, believe that the best art is unfiltered expression, “pure” creativity. There’s something stereotypically American to me about that idea, how bootstrappy it is, ruggedly individual. I’m fascinated by the assumption that a mystical, uncompromising Pure Art could exist at all, but more than that, that it would be meaningful to anyone other than its creator. This must sometimes happen! But I see writing more like a bridge that we build to reach other people across a chasm of our different beliefs and experiences. The most interesting and affecting writing is in some way generous.
Baltimore, MDWritersDigest.com

Sarah Pinsker: On Reviving the Set-Aside Story

Sarah Pinsker's Nebula and Sturgeon Award-winning short fiction has appeared in Asimov's and F&SF, as well as numerous other magazines, anthologies, and translation markets. She is a singer/songwriter who has toured behind three albums on various independent labels. Her first collection, Sooner or Later Everything Falls Into the Sea, was released in early 2019 by Small Beer Press. A Song for a New Day was her first novel. She lives with her wife in Baltimore, Maryland.
Books & LiteratureNPR

For May, 3 Romances About Staying True To Your Passions, Whatever They May Be

This month, Romancelandia delivers three delightful new romances about staying true to your passions — whether they're old cars, wedding dresses or a grade school crush. The couples in these stories also remind us to cast aside faded dreams and other people's ambitions and to fearlessly pursue a new future with the one you love, for that is the way to happy ever after.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
DFW Community News

Review: “Lovely War” Near Perfect

The fictional world of Greek mythology mixed with World War I stories made “Lovely War” difficult to put down. “Lovely War,” written by Julie Berry, was my first World War and the first book I went into blind, and it’s near perfect. I was pleasantly surprised with how the charters...
Books & Literatureawesomegang.com

Lords of the Sands by Paul Yoder

A must read for fans of high fantasy epics, this sword and sorcery high adventure series will be your new favorite fantasy read. The army of the dead has begun to rally from their recent defeat, slaughtering the nomads of the out-regions. Reza, the saren knight responsible for the arisen...
Books & Literaturekscj.com

MAY COBB – THE HUNTING WIVES: A Novel

Publishing: Berkley (May 18, 2021) “Sultry, salacious and utterly unpredictable….You’ll devour it.”–Riley Sager, New York Times bestselling author of Home Before Dark. The Hunting Wives share more than target practice, martinis, and bad behavior in this novel of obsession, seduction, and murder. Sophie O’Neill left behind an envy-inspiring career and...
EntertainmentHampshire Review

Lost at C

My radio mentor, writer Jean Shepherd, wrote a manifesto for high school mediocrity, a guide on how to be invisible in the classroom. This work was entitled “Lost at C,” so I can’t claim the title. However, my version addresses a very different subject. After a slow passing winter, it’s...
Books & Literatureharlequinjunkie.com

REVIEW: The Prince I Love to Hate by Iris Morland

The Prince I Love to Hate by Iris Morland: Niamh doesn’t remember much about her life in Ireland after all she. did move to Seattle with her older brother when she was still a little kid. However Niamh finds herself heading back to Ireland when a stipulation in her late grandfather’s will stating that she has to find her long lost father if she wants to keep the family estate. The last thing Niamh expected was to land up going on a wild goose chase across Europe with a real life Prince!
Recipestorforgeblog.com

Forge Your Own Book Club: Remembrance by Rita Woods

The rumor of an ancient magic calls across centuries in this powerful book. Weaving together stories of people escaping slavery and a nurse in present-day Cleveland, Remembrance by Rita Woods leaves a lasting impression and so much for any book club to discuss. What to Drink:. Whether you go for...
Books & Literatureadafruit.com

The Real Life Heroines of the Early Gothic

Dr. Sam Hirst takes a broader look at female gothic writers who are often overshadowed by their infamous contemporary Mary Shelley. Check out the piece on Tor.com. But that brings me to my axe to grind, the Gothic fly in my witch’s broth. As we dust Mary Shelley off for the umpteenth time and parade her once more into the limelight, we’re losing sight of the fact that she was far from alone. She was one of a pantheon of some of the most badass women writers of all time. Early Gothic literature heroines whose lives and legacies are more thrilling than fiction. Spare a thought for the other real life Gothic heroines of that period. Making publishing history, crossing war-torn Europe, seducing princes, becoming an underground powerhouse in the male-dominated theology industry, defying society at every turn and figuring as some of the key thinkers of early feminism. Let me introduce you to five other real-life heroines of the Gothic who deserve just as much attention as Mary Shelley.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Writing From Inside the Precarious Hunger of Childhood

For a couple of years after undergrad, when I was adrift between job and school and sheepishly wondering if I might try my hand at writing, I became obsessed with an anthology edited by Lorrie Moore, titled I Know Some Things: Stories about Childhood by Contemporary Writers. It resonated with me in a way that began as a small hum but eventually agitated me into action, and only in retrospect do I recognize that it served as a kind of primer for me, or perhaps a yardstick. I read some of its stories so many times that the cadence of their sentences felt ingrained in my ear, such that to revisit them, as I do now, feels as comforting as wrapping a favorite sweater around me.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: Andy Weir's 'Project Hail Mary' is a bestseller with some problems

- - - No surprise: "Project Hail Mary," Andy Weir's latest science fiction space adventure, is a bestseller. Like "The Martian" and "Artemis," the book has a propulsive story line and is filled with the cool science and witty banter you expect from Weir, a software engineer who turned his love of aerospace and the hard sciences into a cottage industry. In his latest outing, Weir uses a common SF trope - a protagonist who must discover who he is and what's going on, and oh, also save humanity. It's a fun idea, and Weir knows how to ratchet up the excitement, but the novel seems written to be a movie (and in fact is being made into one, starring Ryan Gosling). Perhaps just wait for that?
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

The Rules of Revelation by Lisa McInerney review – whatever became of the unlikable lad?

Nothing raises your average author’s blood pressure like the question of likable characters. Since Amazon democratised the art of the book review, any number of one-star write-ups have turned on Patrick Bateman, Jude St Francis or Eva Khatchadourian, pointing out that these just aren’t people your reviewer would want to spend an evening with, as if the qualities we demand of the protagonists of our fiction are the same things we’d ask for from a dinner date. It has always struck me that in dismissing these complaints, authors are missing something, though. Likability seems to me to be about something other than a kind of basic misunderstanding of the point of novels. When a reader says they don’t “relate” to a character, it feels like this is more about credibility of motive: for “likability”, read “believability”. We will go a long way with a character if we feel that their actions chime with what we know of our fellow humans, if the character is sufficiently “got in”, as Ford Madox Ford put it.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

Nazis, nicknames and ‘child hunts’: The uniquely bizarre life of Nancy Mitford

When Nancy Mitford was writing The Pursuit of Love, she was working as a bookshop assistant in Mayfair. She was so hard up that she would often walk for nearly an hour to work from her home in Maida Vale to save the bus fare. When the book was published in 1945, she made so much money that she boasted that “I sat under a shower of gold”.This entrancing comic novel, which has been turned into a three-part BBC One mini-series starring Lily James and Emily Beecham, is a fictional account of the Radlett family, set between the two world...
Worldinews.co.uk

Hidden inscriptions discovered in Anne Boleyn’s execution prayer books

Secret inscriptions hidden in the prayer book Anne Boleyn took to her execution have been discovered by a student researching the historic volume. The concealed names, uncovered using ultraviolet light, reveal that the illustrated book was handed down between women loyal to the Queen to preserve her memory. The research...