Two 410 Features Highlight Night At The Knoxville Raceway Tonight

Pine Knolls will be a busy place with both boys and girls golf meets being held. The boys will go first with the class 3A sectional as Knoxville will be joined by Albia, Centerville, Grinnell, Mid-Prairie, Oskaloosa, South Tama, and Williamsburg. Knoxville is the highest ranked team playing at Pine Knolls as the Panthers come in at #9 in the latest Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association rankings with Knoxville’s Evan Smith coming in at #7 in class 3A individually. After the boys get done, the Knoxville Girls will hold a quad with Pella, Carlisle, and Pleasantville set to start at 4:00pm.. The Panthers are coming off winning the South Central Conference meet the last time they were on the links. Meanwhile, the Red Rock Rivalry will be played out at Ken Locke Stadium on the pitch as Pella visits Knoxville in boys soccer. Pella comes in as the 4th ranked team in class 2A according to the latest rankings from the Iowa High School Soccer Association poll. Girls tennis will also be in action in Pella as the Panthers will take on Davis County in the opening round of the class 1A team regionals. The meet was scheduled for Saturday, but moved to today to avoid predicted rain on Saturday.