Two 410 Features Highlight Night At The Knoxville Raceway Tonight
Race fans at the Knoxville Raceway tonight will get a treat when they will see not one but to 410 features. Last week’s 410 A-Main was rained out and tonight is the make up race along with a regular points show in all three sprint car classes. Last week, all of the heat races were completed, when it started to rain just as the Pro Sprints race was getting lined up. The 360 and Pro Sprints race from last week will be made up on June 18th during the Superstar Racing Experience Practice Night. Tonight’s make-up A-Main is scheduled to have Parker Price-Miller and Ayrton Gennetten on the front row. Listen live on KNIA for Live Track Side at five and Race Nights Live at seven also streamed live at kniakrls.com.www.kniakrls.com