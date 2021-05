Lincoln City dramatically booked their place at Wembley Stadium for the League One play-off final with a 3-2 semi-final aggregate win over Sunderland. Almost 10,000 Black Cats fans returned to the Stadium of Light for this game after being locked out from seeing their team play live in the flesh for 15 months – and their players really rose to the occasion in the first half, with goals from Ross Stewart and a header from Charlie Wyke cancelling out The Imps two-goal advantage from Wednesday night's first leg within the opening 45 minutes.