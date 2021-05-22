newsbreak-logo
NFL

Cowboys news: Dallas may finally have the nose tackle they have needed

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas — The replacement nose tackle looked a little different. First, he was smaller. Much smaller. Second, he did not have a helmet or a jersey. Dan Quinn, the Dallas Cowboys’ 50-year-old defensive coordinator, did what he could while Quinton Bohanna had his right shoulder quickly examined during last weekend’s rookie minicamp, but to be fair Quinn had not actually played the spot since 1993 while at Salisbury State, a Division III school in Maryland.

NFLinsidethestar.com

Top 5 Wide Receivers the Dallas Cowboys Will Face in 2021

No. 5 – Calvin Ridley – Atlanta Falcons – Week 10. I had a really tough time deciding who to slot in as the No. 5 toughest WR in the 2021 slate of games. Ultimately, Calvin Ridley barely edged out other top talents like Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and his teammate Julio Jones. Ridley had a full-on breakout season in 2020 as he was one of the few bright spots on a struggling Atlanta Falcons team.
FanSided

Predicting the first loss on the Dallas Cowboys schedule in 2021

The Dallas Cowboys schedule features 17 games for the first time ever, but which game presents the toughest challenge and will result in the first loss?. For the first time since 2012, the Dallas Cowboys will begin its season up with consecutive road games. What might be even stranger is even though they are “America’s Team”, they’ll be the one likely facing the uphill climb.
NFLatlantanews.net

Giants release official 2021 NFL schedule

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Three primetime road games, including Monday night contests against Super Bowl LV participants Kansas City and Tampa Bay, and three NFC East games in the last four weeks, two at home, highlight the Giants' 2021 schedule, which was announced today. The third night game is at...
NFLchatsports.com

Dak Prescott expected to be ready for Cowboys camp, will “do most things” during OTAs

We may obsess over the Dallas Cowboys trying to fix their defense. The rookies are practicing already and we have to remind ourselves not to read too much into Nahshon Wright and Jabril Cox snagging some interceptions in carefully controlled work. OTAs and the minicamp are next. While access is so limited, we still will comb the internet for every scrap of news about what is happening.
NFLdallassportsfanatic.com

2021 Dallas Cowboys schedule takeaways

The Dallas Cowboys are the favorites to win the NFC East along with the Washington Football Team. On Wednesday, the NFL released the 2021 schedule for each team. Here are five takeaways. Pages: 1 2. Staff writer covering the Dallas Cowboys | Grew up in Plano, Texas. Graduated from Plano...
NFLYardbarker

Dallas Cowboys could sign backup QB for Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys might have locked up star quarterback Dak Prescott long-term earlier in the offseason. But they are in need of an upgrade behind him. Current backups Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci have started a combined two games during their careers. With Prescott returning from a devastating leg injury, having someone with experience behind him might make sense.
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys OTA Top 10 Observations: Dak, ‘Best O-Line’ & DB Starters?

Almost all eyes were on QB Dak Prescott. But there were plenty of other storylines developing inside Ford Center here at The Star during Tuesday’s OTAs. Yes, we start with the QB, back on the field after his 2020 season-ending ankle surgery. Said Prescott of his day: “I wouldn’t say necessarily limited. I would say, 'cautious' ... (but) “I’m pretty much full-go.”
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys news: Dallas took a look at some backup QBs this weekend

The Cowboys have been taking a look at some longshot QBs at rookie minicamp. “It’s been definitely different,” said Barrett, who finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2014. “I would say I’ve been at a couple of places. My longest stint was New Orleans when I first came on in 2018-19. Then a snapshot of camp in Seattle, went back to New Orleans in the 2019 season and towards the end of that season went to Pittsburgh for a week. Got signed on for the next season then COVID happened.”
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys have “100% attendance” at rookie minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys brought 31 players in for their rookie minicamp, and according to owner and GM Jerry Jones, everybody showed up for the first on-field work of the 2021 offseason. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on rookies at weekend minicamp: “We’re at 100% attendance. Everybody is here.” https://t.co/A3Mpvm17AW. — Michael...
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Need Another Free Agent, Position Battles & Tebow Talk

FRISCO - Can Tim Tebow still play football? And now that we've got the 2021 NFL schedule starting to come together, are the Dallas Cowboys ready to play some football?. Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. Colby Sapp and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL.
NFLBlogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys have opened as 6.5-point underdogs for their Week 1 game against the Buccaneers

We found out early Wednesday morning that the Dallas Cowboys will officially be opening up the 2021 season in the kickoff game on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While we will continue to track all leaks and rumors regarding the 2021 schedule for you right here, with the first game official that means that certain wheels are starting to turn as far as normal ramp up is concerned.
NFLUSA Today

Cowboys quest to solve DL differs from Washington's approach, but will it work?

The Dallas Cowboys needed a lot of work to rebuild their defense this offseason; that was clear after they fielded one of the worst units in team history last year. All three levels needed a boost in talent and the Cowboys went out and added several veterans, as well as most of their draft capital on defense. In a weird twist, it’s highly unlikely all the talent added will make the team come September.
NFLESPN

Dallas Cowboys' 2021 schedule: Road mettle to be tested in final games

The Dallas Cowboys' 2021 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate on Wednesday. The 2021 NFL season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 9 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET). ESPN’s Monday Night Football opener on Sept. 13 will feature the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET).
NFLTampa Bay News Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Play NFL Kickoff Game

The next season of the NFL is several months away, and nobody knows what thrills and spills it will involve when it arrives. We do already know that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make a little bit of history, though. For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Bucs will take part in the NFL Kickoff Game when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Florida on Thursday, September 9th.