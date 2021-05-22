Cowboys news: Dallas may finally have the nose tackle they have needed
FRISCO, Texas — The replacement nose tackle looked a little different. First, he was smaller. Much smaller. Second, he did not have a helmet or a jersey. Dan Quinn, the Dallas Cowboys’ 50-year-old defensive coordinator, did what he could while Quinton Bohanna had his right shoulder quickly examined during last weekend’s rookie minicamp, but to be fair Quinn had not actually played the spot since 1993 while at Salisbury State, a Division III school in Maryland.www.chatsports.com