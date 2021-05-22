newsbreak-logo
Knoxville, TN

We’re getting warm this weekend

By Kyle Grainger
wvlt.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to the weekend and a sunny and warm Saturday that’s in store for us. Saturday’s temperatures are generally the same area-wide (this is not a very complex or varying forecast) but there are just a few more clouds. We may pop a very tiny shower or pulse storm over the highest peaks above Gatlinburg or Harlan; that’s it. You may want to start watering your plants at this point, since we’re stripping away more water from them.

