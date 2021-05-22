newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Sujon tests positive for Covid-19

By Correspondent
bdcrictime.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSujon was given the responsibility of ‘team leader’ of the Tigers during the tour of Sri Lanka in last month. He had been the manager of the Bangladesh team in several previous tours. Also Read - India have a chance to win series 5-0 against England: Panesar. He’d been continuing...

www.bdcrictime.com
