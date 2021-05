I absolutely blame myself for what you’re about to read. I was recently wondering how I had successfully managed to tune out Kangana Ranaut, and how she hadn’t really said anything ‘newsworthy’ lately, since that tactless ‘oxygen’ tweet of hers. And so, I believe that I might have thrown the stone at the metaphorical beehive and shaken a few bees loose. Because Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter is buzzing with another ridiculous tweet, so sorry guys. This time, the occasion is 15 years of Gangster, her debut film in Bollywood, opposite Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi. And the tweet is about her comparing her success story with that of Shah Rukh Khan.