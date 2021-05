HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair Appreciation Dinner set to take place on May 15 will be combined with next year's event instead. In a letter to sponsors, Fair Manager Angie McNalley said that Umatilla County moving back to high risk restrictions for COVID-19 would not allow the fair to hold a full event, and after speaking with the county health department about different options, the fair board agreed it did not want to cut anyone from the guest list.