newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Barrister Babu, 22 May 2021, Today’s Episode, Written Update, Anirudh Ousted By Thakuma!

By Alisha
getindianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, the show is grabbing the attention of the audiences with its twists and challenges in the life of Bondita creating by Thakumaa and the way Anirudh is trying to solve her problems is like a cherry on the cake. Anirudh wears the attire of a woman so that he can live with Bondita in the house of Thakumaa and teaches her and the fans like this new get-up of Anirudh. Many twists and surprises are featuring in the upcoming episodes and from these let’s unfold one twist in front of you.

getindianews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Today#Truth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Veer heard the truth

Hey readers, hope you are doing good at home and also safe too. We are back with the written update of the serial “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” on 13th May 2021. The show is currently featuring two love stories, one of Vashma and the second one of Amrit. Uday is trying to get back his love on the other side Amrit and Randheer loves stories entangled with each other after the entry of Veer into the life of Amrit. Though Veer hates Amrit somewhere he also worries about her. Randheer who get to know about the marriage of Amrit wants her back in his life. Let’s see what we will see new in these complicated love stories.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Molkki 13th May 2021 full episode written update: Sakshi Sees Purvi-Virendra Together!

The episode starts with Prakashi as she says to Virender to complete her fast by feeding her something from his hands. Virender does the same. Sakshi is about to touch her feet but Virender says to her that woman doesn’t suit in feet. She hugs him emotionally. She says to him that she never thought that she would be able to meet him again and today she is really happy to be with him. She says that now she wishes to god that he never separate us from each other.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Written Update 13th May 2021: Anokhi faces truth

We have brought the written update of the Star Plus serial named “Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani”. The episode commences with Ahir as he gives broom to Anokhi. She imagines Shaurya in Ahir’s face. She says to him to sing a good song. Anokhi gets sleep listening to him. He sees her sleeping. On the other hand, Devi is tensed for Shaurya because it’s been 2 days and Shaurya hasn’t come home yet. Ahir express her love to Anokhi when she slept. Babli comes there. Shaurya comes in Anokhi’s dream. Shagun comes to Devi, she asks Shaurya where she went? She asks her if she knows that Shaurya got abducted.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Today’s Episode 19th May 2021: Ticket To Finale Count Down Begin!

Bigg Boss Malayalam is currently being binge-watched by the audiences as everyone is truly engaged in the show, this is happening because the contestants are keeping the drama all-time high and that is why the audiences are fully interested in the show as fights have become a part of the show and tasks most of the time end up in fights which is something that should not happen but the audiences love seeing all of this and that is the reason that the TRP of the show is pretty good at this point in time and it seems like that they are not going to slow down as they are coming up with interesting tasks every now and then.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Sasural Simar Ka 2 20th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Aarav Agree About Geetanjali’s Decision

The episode begins with Aarav is still in guilt and goes to Badi Maa for the apologies. Badi Maa tells him that I can u understand that you are guilty and I have to forgive you, I hope you will never going to repeat this mistake ever again. Later she tells him that “I have found a girl for you.” Aarav is to her in between and says I don’t wanna know the name of any girl as I’m okay with your choice, will accept her with all my heart.”
Worldgetindianews.com

Yeh Hai Chahatein 14 May 2021 full episode written update: Saransh New Avtar!

The episode commences with Sulochana as she blames Preesha for everything. She says because of Preesha’s stubbornness, Mishka and Kabir got married without anyone’s permission. Kabir married that girl who is carrying someone else’s child as Preesha didn’t let him marry Ahana. She says that Preesha ruined her son’s life and whatever happened was just because of her. Rudraksh comes there and takes Preesha’s side. He says Mishka and Kabir are responsible for whatever happened. He says that they are not nursery kids.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

SHAKTI 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Harak Outsmart Angel!

In the new episode, you are going to see Simran and Daljeet having a conversation as he states that she doesn’t need to show her relation with him to anyone as she goes on address Veeran as Nanu as Angel is asking them that why has he brought Simran to the place as he says that he doesn’t need to ask anyone in order to bring her here and further questions her.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 (IMM2 ) Today’s Episode 21 May 2021 Written Update: Siya Truth Revealed In Front Of Ridhima!

The episode is going to be jammed up with lots of problems for Ridhima as we all know that she is going to numerous issues in her life for her love Vansh. Hence she has been trap in Vyoms net which he uses to set to take revenge on Vansh. Vyom is so clever and smart enough hence he is succeeding in his plans but Ridghima is helpless and she doesn’t have any other way to save Vansh’s life.
Worldgetindianews.com

Tujhse Hai Raabta 25th May 2021 full episode written update: Kavya Meet Dolly!

The episode begins with Malhar and Kalyani are in search of something really important for Kalyani. They are going through a tough time. They are going to reveal a truth that might be shocking for everyone and this is important for Kalyani as she is searching for her sister. They are putting all the possible efforts to find her missing sibling.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Sasural Simar Ka 2 25th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Reema Faces Dilemma

The episode begins with a lot of confusion in Simar’s life. Badi Simar wants to make her a daughter in law but it isn’t that easy. While the episode starts with it telling everyone about the wedding update and Badi Simar is getting worried as she knows the truth and this is making her tensed and upset. The wedding date has been fixed.
Worldgetindianews.com

Bawara Dil 26th May 2021 Today’s Episode Written Update: Romance Blossoms Between Shiva-Siddhi!

Bawra Dil is the most entertaining and highly cherished serial, audience is appreciating the content of the serial and they are curious to get the update of the upcoming episode. Hence, here we are to keep you updated with the written episode of “Bawara Dil” of 26 May 2021. In tonight’s episode, we will ging to see that love birds are getting to know each other more and more. While we will see how Shiva will going to help Siddhi in the kitchen.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Pandya Store Today’s 26th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Dhara Save From Masterplan Dhara!

One more astonishing episode of “Pandya Store” is ready with its script to increase the excitement of its fans. We are here to provide you a written update of the serial before its telecast so that our readers no need to wait for that much. A lot of conspiracy is happening in the serial and the watchers are like to watch it. The storyline of the serial is unique to watch which draws attention. So without wasting more time let, ‘s begin with the update of the written episode, The serial begins with Suman who is trying to find out the truth and asks Dhara to tell her everything.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Mere Sai 20th May 2021 written update: Sai Provides His Counsel

In the new episode, you are going to see Rambha who is shell shocked after seeing Rama as her eyes got widen up and she is also pretty shocked as Sai is stating that the promise that the lady made to her has been fulfilled by the lady as she has raised that girl with a lot of affection and love and has fulfilled the promise that she made.
TV Showsgetindianews.com

Super Singer 8 Today’s Episode 22 May 2021: Muthusirpi and Iyyanar Ultimate Performance’s and Elimination Update!

After a long gap finally, the weekend is here and many reality shows are ready with their new episodes for the amusement of their fans. From this line-up, the musical reality show titled Super Singer 8 is back with another anticipating episode that provides high voltage entertainment to the audiences. On 22nd and 23rd May 2021 episodes another music singing challenge amongst the rest of the contestants which will surely win the hearts of everyone. It will be quite interesting to watch this musical battle amongst them and who will come out as the Best Performer of this week.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Pandya Store 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Rishita and Raavi Closeness!

The episode begins with Ravi and Gautma have a conversation, and she tells him that “I have told you that everything will be fine.” Later Dhara comes to her and she uses to kiss him and Gautam leaves from there. On the other side, Krish is searching for something in Ravi’s room and 9she centered while asking him what is he doing here.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Qurbaan Hua 20th May 2021 written update: Chahat Slaps Nisha!

The story of the serial Quraban Hua revolves around the Neel and Chahat. Both of them have a goal to take revenge on each other’s family and show fake concern for each other they are just burning inside to take revenge. Chahhat is an innocent decent girl who uses to follow her dad as her inspiration and her dad loves her so much no matter what.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Qurbaan Hua 21 May 2021 Written Episode Update: Gajala New Master Plan For Shlok

Hello entertainers, hope you are doing good and safe at your home, we are back with another written update of your favorite serial titled “Qurbaan Hua” of 21st May 2021. The show is going well and the love story is quite interesting to watch and highly liked by the audiences. The plot of the story is revolving around Chahat and Neel who previously wanted to destroy the lives of families due to a misunderstanding and in this order, both get married to each other. With time their anger and harness is faded away and both fall in love with each other.
Worldgetindianews.com

Udaariyaan, 19th May 2021, Written Update, Fateh Defends Tejo!

The episode begins with Everyone is waiting for Tejo but she is having a conversation with Fateh and he tells her that “everything going to be messed up if Jasmin doesn’t come and how will be going to inform this to everyone.” While everyone is waiting curiously and Tejo’s mother tries to cover the things. Nimmo overhears their convo and tells this to the family members.