Barrister Babu, 22 May 2021, Today’s Episode, Written Update, Anirudh Ousted By Thakuma!
Currently, the show is grabbing the attention of the audiences with its twists and challenges in the life of Bondita creating by Thakumaa and the way Anirudh is trying to solve her problems is like a cherry on the cake. Anirudh wears the attire of a woman so that he can live with Bondita in the house of Thakumaa and teaches her and the fans like this new get-up of Anirudh. Many twists and surprises are featuring in the upcoming episodes and from these let’s unfold one twist in front of you.getindianews.com