England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the two-Test series against New Zealand in June due to a flare-up of his right elbow injury. Archer played his first first-team game since March 20 as Sussex took on Kent at Hove in the LV= Insurance County Championship this week but was only able to bowl five overs in the visitors' second innings and did not bowl at all on the final two days of the match.