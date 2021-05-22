newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Molkki 22 May 2021 full episode written update: Purvi Decides To Help Sakshi!

By Charitarth Ahlawat
getindianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new episode of the serial, you are going to see Anjali stating that Jeth Ji is the one who has organized this competition as he had the plan of drawing his Molkki’s portrait as she further stated that she is the only one who got too eager and allowed her to take her place and Sakshi further went on to call out her allegations as rubbish but then Anjali stated that she is wrong about it and she even has a proof for the same which is going to make her look pretty stupid and then she goes on to show the video to her where Virender is being seen talking to the Panch.

getindianews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purvi#All Of This#Drawing#Painting#Conspiracies#Molkii#Video#Serial#Complete Shock#Jeth#Time#Short Period#Poison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Paintings
Related
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Veer heard the truth

Hey readers, hope you are doing good at home and also safe too. We are back with the written update of the serial “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” on 13th May 2021. The show is currently featuring two love stories, one of Vashma and the second one of Amrit. Uday is trying to get back his love on the other side Amrit and Randheer loves stories entangled with each other after the entry of Veer into the life of Amrit. Though Veer hates Amrit somewhere he also worries about her. Randheer who get to know about the marriage of Amrit wants her back in his life. Let’s see what we will see new in these complicated love stories.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 17th May 2021 full episode written update, Fight Between Khanderao and Ahilya

In the next episode of the show you are going to see Malhar and servants as they are cooking together and everyone comes in as Malhar has started reminding them about some old stuff, he further stated that he has prepared food as he is going to his uncle’s place Khanderao and then after tasting the food Khanderao compliments him for cooking such delicious food as he stated that he has never eaten something more delicious after which Malhar states that when he realized that his son loves his food after which he couldn’t control himself from making food for his son so he did it as he shows the food to Khanderao and he states that has he made all of this for him only to which he replies yes and he says that all of this food is for him as Gautama asks of Khanderao to not to overeat at night.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Pandya Store 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Rishita and Raavi Closeness!

The episode begins with Ravi and Gautma have a conversation, and she tells him that “I have told you that everything will be fine.” Later Dhara comes to her and she uses to kiss him and Gautam leaves from there. On the other side, Krish is searching for something in Ravi’s room and 9she centered while asking him what is he doing here.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Choti Sardarni Today’s 24th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Meher calls for Kulwant’s help!

Hello readers, how you are doing hope you are well and safe at your home. We are present here to give you the written update of the serial “Choti Sardarni” of 24th May 2021. A lot of drama and twists is currently featured in the show which gains the attention of the viewers and the struggle of Meher in order to find out the real culprit is quite interesting to watch. Kulwant is in great tension that her all previous deed will come in front of Meher and what will be the reaction of her it’s quite interesting to watch so let’s go through the update on what new is cooking in the mind of Kulwant.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Mere Sai Today’s Episode 25th May 2021 Written Update: Chandra Get A Chance To Rectify Her Mistake

In the new episode of the serial, you are going to see Lakshmikant as he is seeing pointing at his house, Rama is thinking to himself that Azoba has been sent by her for some or the other reason and he is thinking that what could be the reason, Everyone has been thinking about the decoration that is going to be done for Dwarkamai for tomorrow and also everyone giving a thought to what to cook on this special occasion.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Tujhse Hai Raabta, 24th May 2021, Written Update, Anupriya Know Gungun is alive!

The episode starts with Abhimanyu as he says that if Malhar puts him in the bar then Kalyani can face problems. He says that Kalyani will lose her respect in society. Aswari who stands there agrees with him. Sarthak tells her not to say anything in between. Malhar gets very angry at Abhimanyu. The next day, Sarthak and Anupriya read the news and get stressed. Kalyani also sees the news on her mobile phone while doing work and gets very angry. Malhar says that Abhimanyu will get punish soon.
Worldgetindianews.com

Barrister Babu Today’s Episode 13th May 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Consider Sumati Requests!

The episode begins with Anirudh as he says to Trilochan that Bondita needs freedom to open her wings because this ruling society won’t spread the wings. He says no barriers can stop Bondita. He says that he wants her to become Barrister Babu by remarrying him. Trilochan says to him, but he doesn’t have any other way to protect her. He says that why don’t he understanding that Kalindi is her family member and they have right to her. Anirudh says he will try to convince Sumati as she will definitely understand him.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Qurbaan Hua 21 May 2021 Written Episode Update: Gajala New Master Plan For Shlok

Hello entertainers, hope you are doing good and safe at your home, we are back with another written update of your favorite serial titled “Qurbaan Hua” of 21st May 2021. The show is going well and the love story is quite interesting to watch and highly liked by the audiences. The plot of the story is revolving around Chahat and Neel who previously wanted to destroy the lives of families due to a misunderstanding and in this order, both get married to each other. With time their anger and harness is faded away and both fall in love with each other.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Sasural Simar Ka 2 25th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Reema Faces Dilemma

The episode begins with a lot of confusion in Simar’s life. Badi Simar wants to make her a daughter in law but it isn’t that easy. While the episode starts with it telling everyone about the wedding update and Badi Simar is getting worried as she knows the truth and this is making her tensed and upset. The wedding date has been fixed.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Pandya Store Today’s 26th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Dhara Save From Masterplan Dhara!

One more astonishing episode of “Pandya Store” is ready with its script to increase the excitement of its fans. We are here to provide you a written update of the serial before its telecast so that our readers no need to wait for that much. A lot of conspiracy is happening in the serial and the watchers are like to watch it. The storyline of the serial is unique to watch which draws attention. So without wasting more time let, ‘s begin with the update of the written episode, The serial begins with Suman who is trying to find out the truth and asks Dhara to tell her everything.
TV Showsgetindianews.com

Mr. And Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 15 May 2021 full episode: Buzzer Task and Elimination Updates!

Here we are with a written episode update of the most entertaining reality show “Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3” of 15th May 2021. The episode is gonna be jammed with numerous tasks in which participants have to perform along with their partners. All the contestants tonight ‘are gonna be set the stage ‘at hilarious strings. They are ready to give their best performances in the challenges so that they can get the immunity tonight and save themselves from the upcoming elimination.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Pandya Store Today’s Episode 24th May 2021 Written Update: Mamie stares at Suru’s family!

Get the written episode update of tonight’s episode of your favorite serial “Pandya Store” on 24 May 2021. The episode begins with Ravi and Shiva is in their room and they are getting into an argument meanwhile Shiva threatens Ravi that he will be going to tell Dhara Bhabi about her arguments. Then Ravi uses to shut his mouth with her hands and Shiva looks into her eyes.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Mere Sai 20th May 2021 written update: Sai Provides His Counsel

In the new episode, you are going to see Rambha who is shell shocked after seeing Rama as her eyes got widen up and she is also pretty shocked as Sai is stating that the promise that the lady made to her has been fulfilled by the lady as she has raised that girl with a lot of affection and love and has fulfilled the promise that she made.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Sasural Simar Ka 2 20th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Aarav Agree About Geetanjali’s Decision

The episode begins with Aarav is still in guilt and goes to Badi Maa for the apologies. Badi Maa tells him that I can u understand that you are guilty and I have to forgive you, I hope you will never going to repeat this mistake ever again. Later she tells him that “I have found a girl for you.” Aarav is to her in between and says I don’t wanna know the name of any girl as I’m okay with your choice, will accept her with all my heart.”
Worldgetindianews.com

Bawara Dil 26th May 2021 Today’s Episode Written Update: Romance Blossoms Between Shiva-Siddhi!

Bawra Dil is the most entertaining and highly cherished serial, audience is appreciating the content of the serial and they are curious to get the update of the upcoming episode. Hence, here we are to keep you updated with the written episode of “Bawara Dil” of 26 May 2021. In tonight’s episode, we will ging to see that love birds are getting to know each other more and more. While we will see how Shiva will going to help Siddhi in the kitchen.
Relationshipsgetindianews.com

Anupama 13th May 2021 written update: Anupama & Vanraj to Cancel Divorce!

The episode commences with Anupama as she says that she couldn’t answer Vanraj last night. She says today she will answer him. Anupama asks everyone to gather in the hall. She says to them that when Vanraj started his relationship with Kavya, that time he didn’t think about the family’s emotions then why he is expressing his concern for the family now. She tells him not to try to emotionally blackmail take the children as their children are all growing up and know very well how to take care of themselves.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update Episode 13th May 2021: After Ridhima Kidnapping!

In the first scene of the episode you are going to see Vansh who is thinking to himself as he sees a dress which the girl was wearing who came in to save him as Ishani has seen Aryan carrying a gun to which he says that what is she doing here, he was expecting Vansh to come to which she replies that does he really think that he is going to come to him and apologize and further says that he needs to control his anger because Riddhima is still here to which Aryna replies that it all doesn’t matter as he has been slapped by him to which she says that she can see a great opportunity here.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Choti Sardrani, 13th May 2021, Written Update, Meher Lashes Out At Sarabjeet

The upside tonight will be going to amaze you as it’s going to be really exciting as we all know that Meher lost her memory and she is struggling with The episode starts with Sarab is being upset for Meher and he is praying to god for Mehr. He decides not to live with Meher in the same room till then her memory comes back. He wonders to maintain distance from her wife and to wait for her memory to be back.
Worldgetindianews.com

Ishq Par Zor Nahin, 17th May 2021, Written Update, Ishqi-Ahaan to be married on the wedding pavilion?

Here we are with a written episode update of “Ishq Par Zor Nahi” on 17th May 2021. The episode begins with Ishqui is drunk and she uses to enjoy over here and there, Later Sarala aunty comes there and she uses to taunt her but Ishiqui goes to her and asks why is she hate her this much? I know I’m poor and not match your standard but I’m not that bad which you are thinking of me. Ishiqi uses to hug and then she puts Srala’s hand on her head.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Bawara Dil, 21 May 2021, Written Update, Mangala Creates A Scene

Hope you guys are excited to know the next written update of the upcoming episode of the serial “Bawara Dil” of 21st May 2021. The serial is the remake of the Marathi TV series and after winning the heart of Marathi fans the show is winning the hearts of colors tv fans. A lot of twists and turns are covering in the show which is highly liked by its audiences and the storyline is quite interesting to watch. Let’s see what new is cooking up inside the story of the serial to keep the audiences entertained.