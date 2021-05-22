Molkki 22 May 2021 full episode written update: Purvi Decides To Help Sakshi!

In the next episode of the show you are going to see Malhar and servants as they are cooking together and everyone comes in as Malhar has started reminding them about some old stuff, he further stated that he has prepared food as he is going to his uncle’s place Khanderao and then after tasting the food Khanderao compliments him for cooking such delicious food as he stated that he has never eaten something more delicious after which Malhar states that when he realized that his son loves his food after which he couldn’t control himself from making food for his son so he did it as he shows the food to Khanderao and he states that has he made all of this for him only to which he replies yes and he says that all of this food is for him as Gautama asks of Khanderao to not to overeat at night.