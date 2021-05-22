Molkki 22 May 2021 full episode written update: Purvi Decides To Help Sakshi!
In the new episode of the serial, you are going to see Anjali stating that Jeth Ji is the one who has organized this competition as he had the plan of drawing his Molkki’s portrait as she further stated that she is the only one who got too eager and allowed her to take her place and Sakshi further went on to call out her allegations as rubbish but then Anjali stated that she is wrong about it and she even has a proof for the same which is going to make her look pretty stupid and then she goes on to show the video to her where Virender is being seen talking to the Panch.getindianews.com