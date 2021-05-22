Colorado 7, Arizona 6

Oftentimes, the Braves organization will execute two major promotions for its top-performing minor leaguers, with the first one — at least in recent years — coming as early in the season as the first week of June. For example: back in 2019, catcher William Contreras made the jump from High-A Florida to Double-A Mississippi on June 5 of that season after hitting .263 with 14 XBH in a 50-game sample with the Fire Frogs (albeit, that year the minor league season didn’t start a month late). If Atlanta thinks a player is ready, the organization certainly doesn’t hesitate to challenge its young talent. And it seems pretty logical, because boredom is probably not the best thing for a prospect’s development.