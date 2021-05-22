newsbreak-logo
MLB

Colorado 7, Arizona 6

ESPN
 7 days ago

A-grounded out for Kinley in the 6th. b-flied out for Bumgarner in the 7th. c-struck out for Ahmed in the 9th. 1-ran for Peralta in the 9th. E--Escobar (8), Cron (5). LOB--Arizona 10, Colorado 4. 2B--Ahmed (7), Reddick (2), Rojas (9), Vogt (4), Peralta (9), Fuentes 2 (7), Story (12), Cron (6). HR--Escobar (12), off Almonte; Blackmon (3), off Bumgarner. RBI--Reddick (1), Vogt (12), VanMeter (7), Escobar 3 (35), Tapia (25), Rodgers 2 (2), Blackmon 2 (23), Hampson (14). SB--Hampson (9). CS--Tapia (3). SF--VanMeter. S--Senzatela.

MLBESPN

Arizona 11, Washington 4

HBP--Ross (P.Smith). WP--Clay, Frankoff(2), Clarke. Umpires--Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T--3:27. A--13,462 (48,686). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Arizona State247Sports

Arizona advances to regional final

Arizona's offense set the pace in Saturday's 12-6 win over Ole Miss as the Wildcats got three home runs, including two from Dejah Mulipola and the Wildcats now advance to the regional finals on Sunday. Ole Miss looked like it could come back, but a two-run homer by Mulipola capped...
MLBFrankfort Times

Arizona-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers second. Will Smith homers to center field. Sheldon Neuse strikes out swinging. Gavin Lux flies out to deep center field to Tim Locastro. DJ Peters strikes out on a foul tip.
MLBFrankfort Times

San Francisco-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas doubles to left field. Ketel Marte singles to center field. Josh Rojas scores. Eduardo Escobar strikes out on a foul tip. David Peralta flies out to Mike Yastrzemski. Carson Kelly grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Darin Ruf.
MLBESPN

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1

A-flied out for Lauer in the 6th. b-struck out for Paddack in the 7th. c-struck out for Narváez in the 7th. d-grounded out for Mateo in the 8th. e-singled for Williams in the 8th. f-popped out for Adams in the 10th. 1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th. LOB--San Diego 6,...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Reinstated from injured list

O'Neill (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday. O'Neill resumed baseball activities late last week, and he should be available for Thursday's series opener in Arizona. The 25-year-old should reclaim his everyday role for the Cardinals now that he's fully healthy. O'Neill has hit .250 with eight home runs, 18 RBI and four stolen bases this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Sits against southpaw

Nunez isn't starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets. Nunez went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the first game of Thursday's twin bill, and he'll retreat to the bench with left-hander Joey Lucchesi starting Game 2 for the Mets. Elias Diaz will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Sent to Triple-A Reno

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Martin has been roughed up in each of his first two starts with the Diamondbacks this year, and he posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in nine innings. He'll head back to the minors as part of a shuffle after left-hander Ryan Buchter's contract was selected by Arizona.
Arizona Stateallsportstucson.com

All Arizona Podcast: Arizona softball preview

No. 11 Arizona will head on the road to face No. 6 Arkansas in the Super Regionals starting Friday at 4 p.m. (ESPNU) with a berth to the Women’s College World Series on the line. The Wildcats (39-13) have struggled on the road during the season, going 11-10, scoring an...
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

Arizona transfer Jordan Brown commits to Louisiana

Arizona Wildcats transfer Jordan Brown committed to Louisiana on Friday, what will be his third school in four years. The 6-foot-11 redshirt sophomore sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Nevada, then averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds at Arizona in 2020-21, earning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year honors. The former McDonald’s All-American started in 12 of 26 games for the Wildcats and scored in double figures eight times, including 25 points in 21 minutes in a win at Oregon State.
MLBnumberfire.com

Victor Caratini not in San Diego's Friday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Webster Rivas against Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 118 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .228 batting average with a .687 OPS, 3 home...
MLBESPN

San Diego 10, Houston 3

HBP--Valdez (Hosmer), Adams (Maldonado). Umpires--Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson. T--4:43. A--32,045 (41,168). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jake Marisnick: Runs bases

Marisnick (hamstring) ran on the field prior to Friday's game against the Reds, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Marisnick has been out for nearly three weeks after straining his right hamstring back on May 9. While the fact that he was seen running the bases Friday represents a sign progress, the Cubs have yet to indicate when he'll begin a rehab assignment, let alone return to the active roster.
MLSlastwordonsports.com

Colorado Rapids Podcast: Colorado Rapids Winning Streak

PODCAST – Hello Colorado Rapids fans! This week on Holding The High Line, Rabbi and Red are hyped for the Colorado Rapids winning streak. We banter about the MLS player salaries info dropping. The guys recap a win over Houston Dynamo with Good Thing, Bad Thing, Big Thing. Alicia Rodriguez stops by for Know They Enemy as we preview Saturday’s game against LAFC. Lastly, we have an Ask HTHL on Andre Shinyashiki.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's activate Mitch Moreland from IL, option Luis Barrera to Triple-A

The A’s activated designated hitter Mitch Moreland from the injured list and optioned outfielder Luis Barrera to Triple-A Las Vegas before Thursday’s series opener against the Angels. Moreland missed 11 games with an inflamed costochondral junction of a left rib. He rejoins the A’s without going on a minor-league rehab...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cardinals outlast Diamondbacks, 8-6

Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run homer and Nolan Arenado connected on a solo shot to help the St. Louis Cardinals record an 8-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix. Yadier Molina and Dylan Carlson each contributed run-scoring doubles as St. Louis defeated Arizona for the second...
MLBYardbarker

What is going on with prospect Braden Shewmake?

Oftentimes, the Braves organization will execute two major promotions for its top-performing minor leaguers, with the first one — at least in recent years — coming as early in the season as the first week of June. For example: back in 2019, catcher William Contreras made the jump from High-A Florida to Double-A Mississippi on June 5 of that season after hitting .263 with 14 XBH in a 50-game sample with the Fire Frogs (albeit, that year the minor league season didn’t start a month late). If Atlanta thinks a player is ready, the organization certainly doesn’t hesitate to challenge its young talent. And it seems pretty logical, because boredom is probably not the best thing for a prospect’s development.
MLBESPN

Brewers designate veteran RHP Josh Lindblom for assignment

MILWAUKEE --  Brewers right-hander Josh Lindblom has been designated for assignment after struggling as he shifted from the starting rotation to a bullpen role this season. Milwaukee made the move while recalling left-hander Eric Lauer from its Triple-A Nashville affiliate to start Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres.