Youday May 22: None of Your Business

I’m writing this on Mother’s Day and wish I could be talking to my mother. Sadly, she died five years ago. Knowing that my mother would soon be gone, her last several years I engaged her to tell me as much as possible about her life - her memories of the Great Depression, World War II, her parents, etc. Now I regret that I didn’t encourage my parents, years earlier, to tell me more about their life experiences and lessons learned. So, while you still have the opportunity, talk to your mother, father, aunts, uncles, and grandparents. Don’t make the conversation about you, make it about them. Show a curiosity about a time and era before you. Someday, long after they’re gone, you’ll realize the treasures that you no longer have. While able, engage your elders and glean everything possible from them. They’ll appreciate it and so will you.