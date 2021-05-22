Series Preview: Suns face tall task in return to playoffs
But here we are after the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers edged Golden State in the State Farm Play-In Tournament to earn the No. seed and a playoff date against a Phoenix Suns team returning to the postseason for the first time since 2010. The Suns gathered together to watch the Play-In game, according to Jae Crowder, as Phoenix gets a full week to rest up and prepare for Sunday's matchup at home, where capacity has reportedly been increased to approximately 11,000.www.lakers365.com