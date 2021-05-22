Series Preview: Suns face tall task in return to playoffs

What: Portland Trail Blazers (41-29, 5th in West) at Phoenix Suns (48-21, 2nd in West) All the mud! That’s what the playoff picture looks like with only three games left in the regular season. As I mentioned yesterday, the Suns can still conceivably face any of five different teams in the first round, although the Lakers, Warriors and Grizzlies are the most likely possibilities. The Blazers and Mavericks are only one game ahead of the Lakers with three to go, but they each have the tie-breaker which means the Lakers would have to go 2-0 in their remaining games with one of the Blazers or Mavericks finishing 0-2.