Chocolate and peanut butter. Slashers and R-ratings. Movie theaters and audiences who know how to shut the hell up. Some things go together so beautifully that they become the ideal. Bringing together zombies and an elaborate heist setup feels like a similarly minded stroke of genius as both subgenres — the latter in particular — have delivered more than a few true bangers over the years. Happily, while there are some undead bumps along the way, Zack Snyder‘s Army of the Dead hits the beats you expect from both heist films and zombie flicks while still managing to deliver some fresh mythology of its own.