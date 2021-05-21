newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

WATCH: Full trailer of 'Friends' reunion released

jacarandafm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sitcom 'Friends' is one of the most successful TV shows in history - and the actors are having a reunion to celebrate it. The 'Friends' reunion episode is due to air on HBO Max in the United States on 27 May. The official airing date for South Africa has...

www.jacarandafm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Trailer#Official Trailer#Watch Tv#Live Tv#Friends#Sitcom#Weekdays#Image Credit#History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Country
South Africa
Related
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

The Friends Reunion Special Is Coming in 2021

After months (or, at this point, years) of rumors and anticipation, the Friends reunion of our dreams is going to become a reality. The cast was set to gather for a special on HBO's streaming service, HBO Max, to honor the iconic sitcom's 25th anniversary. There have been some bumps in the road to production, however, as the entertainment world has been on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. But as we wait for what will be Jennifer Aniston's perfect behind-the-scenes Instagrams from the set, we're laying out everything we know about the project so far.
Celebritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Courteney Cox: The Friends reunion was very emotional

Courteney Cox found the 'Friends' reunion to be "very emotional". The 56-year-old actress reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the long-awaited reunion special, and Courteney has admitted to loving the experience of being back on set with the rest of the cast.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Jennifer Aniston posts Friends reunion teaser and premiere date sending fans into meltdown

Friends fans have been sent into meltdown as Jennifer Aniston released a brand new teaser for the show's upcoming reunion special which will premiere on 27th May on HBO Max. Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt Le Blanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), can be seen walking side by side from behind in a dimly lit street, with a piano version of the theme tune playing.
Public Healthkiss951.com

Matthew Perry Slammed For Coronavirus-Themed ‘Friends’ Merchandise

Matthew Perry released some Friends-themed merchandise Monday ahead of this week’s HBO Max reunion special, but some fans are unamused by what is written across his shirt. The 51-year-old actor is modeling a black T-shirt displaying a Chandler-emphatic question: “Could I be any more vaccinated?”. After he posted the image...
TV SeriesPosted by
106.9 KROC

‘Friends’ Reunion: Check Out the First Photos From the Show

It’s been 17 years since Friends went off the air. The upcoming reunion special on HBO Max isn’t just their first show together since 2004 — it’s basically the first time the six Friends stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — have been in the same room together since then. According to Schwimmer, while smaller groups of the actors might see each other in the intervening years, the reunion was the first time they had all been together (besides one other get-together about nine years ago) in all that time. It’s a true reunion.
TV & VideosPosted by
iHeartRadio

Fans Of Matthew Perry Very Concerned After Seeing 'Friends' Reunion Promo

Later this month, the long-awaited Friends reunion will air on HBO Max and this week, a trailer for the television event came out. The preview shows the entire original cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, return to the same stage where they shot all ten seasons of the hit series. Also, People magazine released a video of the actors discussing the reunion, and while many fans were excited to see the stars of the show together again, a lot expressed concern about Matthew Perry after watching the promo.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Lisa Kudrow opens up on rare friendship between Friends cast

Lisa Kudrow thinks it's "rare" that her and the 'Friends' cast get on so well. The 57-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay on the US sitcom - admits it is not heard of for a cast, which also included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, to get along so well and she feels very lucky to be a part of it.
TV Seriesimdb.com

The Best Moments From the Friends Reunion

The moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived, and the Friends reunion is officially available to watch on HBO Max. A full year after it was originally supposed to debut, we can now watch Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reconnect on the actual set of the show as they recreate scenes, reminisce about the old days and play a few silly games along the way. If anything, there was too much stuff included in the special. There were a few bits that could have been saved as extra content or spaced out a bit more throughout the hour and 40 minutes, but we've got little else to complain about. We laughed, we cried and we...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Friends unveils first teaser for reunion as premiere date confirmed

We have some brand new information about the long-awaited Friends reunion special — and a first look teaser too!. Have a look above at Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returning to the show's iconic set on Stage 24 at Warner Bros Studios for a documentary years in the making.