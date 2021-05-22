Tyson Fury shared secrets on how to distract an opponent while training alongside Irish contender Stevie McKenna

José Ramírez has been described as the most politically active boxer since Muhammad Ali and, in his riveting company, it does not take long to understand there is depth and truth to a statement that might initially sound like a snappy soundbite. Ramírez, the WBC and WBO light-welterweight world champion, fights Scotland’s Josh Taylor, who holds the IBF and WBA titles, in a fascinating unification contest in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The winner will become boxing’s only current undisputed world champion. Ramírez knows the challenge he faces against Taylor, and believes he will prevail, but we begin with the reasons for his activism.