Tyson Fury shared secrets on how to distract an opponent while training alongside Irish contender Stevie McKenna

Tyson Fury shared secrets on how to 'distract' an opponent while training with Irish contender Stevie McKenna, who also practised spiteful body shots with the WBC champion. Fury's plans for an undisputed world title clash were thrown into disarray after a court of arbitration ruled that he should face Deontay Wilder in a third fight, while rival champion Anthony Joshua is set to face Oleksandr Usyk.www.goqradio.com